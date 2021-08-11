Meet Viktoria Fox: The 24-Year-Old Socialite Who Built A Cryptocurrency Empire

Over the last 6 months, we have seen a significant increase in the number of people interested in cryptocurrencies. With Amazon exploring ways to accept crypto as payments, and Tesla already accepting Bitcoin in February, has drawn even more attention to a rapidly rising industry. One particularly young entrepreneur is Viktoria Fox, who famously founded Polaris Capital, a multimillion dollar cryptocurrency mining company without any venture capital funding. Entrepreneurs who are self-made, otherwise known as “bootstrapping” their way to success are quite rare. Bootstrapping is the minimalistic business approach to starting a company, characterized by extreme sparseness and simplicity. Typically, they’ll take an idea, apply their talent with little or no starting capital from investors. It takes great dedication, work ethic, and pure moxy to achieve success this way. Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak started building computers in Jobs’ parents garage back in the 1970’s. Jobs and Wozniak are among the great entrepreneurs who bootstrapped their way to success.