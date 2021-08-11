Former Strikeforce champion Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza retires

Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza (26-10-0, one no contest) held the Strikeforce middleweight championship and was a top UFC contender in the division during his storied career. However, the 41-year-old has decided it's time to walk away from mixed martial arts as an active competitor.

According to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Souza has told Combate that he is retiring from fighting.

"I have fought a lot," Souza explained. "I retired very early from jiu-jitsu, I think I have fought a lot of MMA, and I have no intention of fighting again. It is really over. I am retiring from MMA, and I am returning to the sport [Brazilian jiu-jitsu] that I made history, the sport that I like too much."

Okamoto adds Souza may eventually once again compete in Brazilian jiu-jitsu but is done fighting for organizations such as the UFC.

Souza went 9-7 in the UFC from 2013 through 2021 but lost his final four fights and hadn't tasted victory since Nov. 3, 2018. This past May, he suffered a broken arm after he refused to tap out in a submission defeat to Andre Muniz (21-4-0) at UFC 262 and subsequently found himself off the promotion's roster. Andre Pederneiras, Souza's manager, said at that time the veteran hadn't yet decided on his future.