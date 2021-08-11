Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. House Democrats seek at least $160 billion in new EV funding

By David Shepardson
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15LwQn_0bOsb6JK00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A group of 29 U.S. House Democrats want congressional leaders to include at least $160 billion in additional funding for electric vehicles as part of a $3.5 trillion spending measure, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

A bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill includes $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations and some other EV-related funding estimated at $2.5 billion to $5.5 billion.

President Joe Biden in March called for $174 billion in total spending on electric vehicles, including $100 billion in consumer incentives and $15 billion to build 500,000 EV charging stations.

The previously unreported letter dated Wednesday said Congress should ensure at least $174 billion in total EV funding “including light-duty consumer incentives, EV charging infrastructure funding, EV manufacturing incentives, federal EV procurement requirements, and incentives to electrify heavy-duty commercial fleets.”

They also want to ensure that “no less than 40% of the investments go to disadvantaged communities.”

Representative Doris Matsui, who helped lead the letter, cited a U.N. climate panel report this week that found global warming is dangerously close to spiraling out of control.

“Robust EV investments are critical to meet the challenges of the climate crisis, and we must be willing to take bold steps to build a better future,” she said.

On Tuesday, a separate group of Democratic lawmakers said they wanted $85 billion for electric vehicle charging efforts.

The push faces opposition from Republicans. On Tuesday, the Senate voted 51-48 in support of a non-binding amendment to prohibit taxpayers from claiming EV tax credits if they make more than $100,000 a year or if the vehicles cost more than $40,000.

Republican Senator Deb Fischer, the amendment’s author, questioned “why we’re subsidizing this industry at all” and said lawmakers should deny “taxpayer subsidies for the rich.”

A Senate panel in May voted to expand the credit to up to$12,500, limiting credits to vehicles below $80,000.

Michigan Democrat Senator Debbie Stabenow opposed Fischer’s amendment calling it “anti-pickup truck.” She said the price ceiling would mean EV pickups would not be eligible for credits.

The current maximum tax credit is $7,500 with no maximum vehicle price and phases out for individual automakers once they hit 200,000 total EVs sold.

General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV, in a joint statement last week said they aspired “to achieve sales of 40%-50% of annual U.S. volumes of electric vehicles... by 2030.” Automakers said hitting that ambitious goal would require hefty government EV spending.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

163K+
Followers
194K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Fischer
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Person
Doris Matsui
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Motor Co#Infrastructure#Global Warming#House Democrats#Tax Credit#U N#Robust Ev#Democratic#Republicans#Senate#Evs#General Motors Co#Chrysler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Income TaxCleanTechnica

US EV Tax Incentive Debate Heats Up In Congress

President Biden is a strong supporter of the EV revolution. He has issued an executive order requiring the US government to purchase mostly electric vehicles for its massive fleet of vehicles and pledged to put federal muscle to work expanding the supply of public charging equipment for EVs. Next on the agenda is expanding federal incentives to encourage Americans to buy electric cars.
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House Democrats unveil new voting rights bill named for John Lewis

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — At the base of the bridge in Selma, Ala., where the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia almost died while marching for civil rights, congressional Democrats announced Tuesday the introduction of legislation that aims to protect voting rights across the country. Rep. Terri Sewell, an Alabama Democrat, unveiled what will be designated […] The post U.S. House Democrats unveil new voting rights bill named for John Lewis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
SFGate

Federal program to cut bus emissions gets a Senate mandate: Some buses must pollute

WASHINGTON - The Senate infrastructure bill approved last week includes an unprecedented boost in funds for a Transportation Department program to reduce harmful emissions from buses. But the provision adding billions to the Low or No Emission Vehicle Program has an unusual requirement: At least $1.4 billion must be spent...
TrafficPOLITICO

Pelosi’s infrastructure maneuvers

Editor’s Note: Weekly Transportation is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Transportation policy newsletter, Morning Transportation. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

White House, States Get Say Over Broadband Funds in Senate Bill

A Senate push as part of its infrastructure bill to provide $42.5 billion in new broadband subsidies envisions handing control over the funds to the Commerce Department and the states, rather than the independent Federal Communications Commission. Under the measure, the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration would distribute...
U.S. PoliticsWTVF

Democrat in swing district won't seek 14th term in US House

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind won't seek reelection next year. Kind has served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020. "I’ve flown to and from Washington, DC and traveled the 18 counties of the most beautiful...
Congress & Courtsq957.com

U.S. Senate Democrats target Big Oil for carbon polluters fund

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A group of Democratic U.S. senators on Wednesday unveiled legislation establishing a $500 billion fund to be financed by Big Oil and other “carbon polluters” that they hope to attach to broader climate control legislation expected later this year. Modeled after the 1980 “Superfund” program in which...
Congress & Courtswkzo.com

U.S. senators urge FTC to probe Tesla over self-driving claims

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Two U.S. senators on Wednesday pressed the Federal Trade Commission to probe Tesla, saying the company has misled consumers and endangered the public by marketing its driving automation systems as fully self-driving. “Tesla and (CEO) Mr. (Elon) Musk’s repeated overstatements of their vehicle’s capabilities…put Tesla drivers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy