Casper native and Kelly Walsh graduate Mike Devereaux was inducted into the Baltimore Orioles baseball team Hall of Fame last week. Devereaux played in the major leagues for 12 years, 7 of those were with Baltimore. His best season was 1992 as he was named the Most Valuable Oriole when he hit 24 home runs with 107 runs batted in and a .276 batting average. In fact, he led the O's in 10 different offensive categories that season. In his career in Baltimore, Devereaux hit 94 home runs and in 1991 and 1992 he had at least 10 doubles, 10 triples, and 10 home runs.