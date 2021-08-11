Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase discusses his biggest challenge in the NFL

By Patrick Conn
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IGjo_0bOsZe2P00

Heading into the 2020 college football season, we were ready for an encore performance from wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase with the LSU Tigers. We never got to see it as he opted out of the season in late August. It would be up to Terrace Marshall Jr to carry the load for the wide receivers.

Despite his opt-out, teams weren’t about to pass on Chase’s potential at the NFL level. In 2019 he put together one of the best performances in Tigers history. Chase’s 84 receptions were third-most for a single season in school history. The 1,780 yards receiving that year were the most, just 40 yards ahead of Josh Reed’s 2001 campaign. He also led had the most receiving touchdowns (20), smashing Dwayne Bowe’s record of 12 in 2006.

Chase would sit out the entire 2020 campaign for various reasons, more than just playing the game he loved.

“I had a lot of stuff going on with my family at the time, so I wanted to take care of that,” he said. “During the season, I didn’t want to play a few games and then opt out because that doesn’t look right. If I’m going to play some games, I might as well finish the whole season. I was still debating on if I wanted to opt out in the spring when I did it.” – Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY Sports

After sitting out the season, Chase would be reunited with his former quarterback Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. The Bengals made him a top-five pick and gave their franchise quarterback one of his favorite weapons from his days in Baton Rouge. It wasn’t all sunshine and daffodils for the Biletnikoff winner in 2019.

Chase hadn’t played the game of football for 16 months prior to rookie camp.

I would say the only difficult thing was my quickness. Not as in quickness like with athletic ability, but mind quickness, reaction time quickness. That’s what it’s all about. Me sitting out that whole year definitely showed when I got back out here. I thought everything was going to be fine for me and then that was one thing of the game phase I was having trouble with. – Ja’Marr Chase via Paul Dehner Jr, The Athletic

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
59K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Marr#American Football#Lsu#Tigers#Usa Today Sports After#Bengals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
College SportsNew York Post

Nick Saban has perfect response to Deion Sanders’ media drama

Nick Saban has won seven national championships – one with LSU and six with Alabama – and is perhaps the most well-known name in college football. But if you are addressing him, you can call him whatever you’d like. “Look, I respond to just about anything, and I’ve been called...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLbardown.com

Tim Tebow's viral block sadly wasn't his worst of the night... it happened on THE NEXT PLAY

The Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville hasn’t exactly gone to plan, and unfortunately the proof is in the tape. The NFL journeyman was brought onto the Jags as a tight end over the offseason and he hasn’t exactly looked like he’s fit in so far. For starters, he laid down one of the single worst blocks the football world has ever seen in his preseason debut. Not sure what you were going for Tim but hey, you do you buddy.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
Buford, GAgwinnettprepsports.com

Buford star Jake Pope commits to Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban

One of the state’s most coveted football recruits made his college decision Monday night in front of family and friends at Buford High School. Buford senior Jake Pope committed to Alabama and head coach Nick Saban during a gathering in the Wolves’ team meeting room that was brodcast live by Fox 5 Atlanta. He chose the Crimson Tide over his other finalists Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Ohio State.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Booger McFarland Has Blunt Message For Justin Fields

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields had a solid first preseason game, going 12 of 14 on his final four drives and scoring two touchdowns. But he raised some eyebrows with comments he made after the game, including Booger McFarland’s. Fields told the media after the 20-13 win over the...
FootballPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Named The No. 1 College Town In America

What’s the best college town in the United States?. Anyone who’s been to a college campus likely has their own opinion on the subject. ESPN revealed its pick earlier this week. While there are certainly several worthy candidates, it’s tough to argue with the Worldwide Leader’s selection. ESPN has named...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Frustrated By Struggles at Camp

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Seeks Rhythm Following Knee Injury. After the serious knee injury that ended his rookie season, Joe Burrow is still working to find his comfort level. Burrow hasn't regained the rhythm he had prior to his injury, and he has not been pleased with his performance during...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Brian Flores Has A Surprising Admission On Tua Tagovailoa

When an NFL quarterback throws an interception – or fumbles the ball – most fans want the quarterback to just get out of the way. It’s not worth it to risk an injury going for the ball or a tackle of a bigger defender. Brian Flores thinks differently, though. Dolphins...
NFLchatsports.com

Miami Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle Shines While Ja’Marr Chase Falls Behind

It’s early. Preseason games – outside of the Hall of Fame Game – have not even begun to kickoff. However, if you place any stock in training camp reports, Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, hasn’t impressed in the same way that Miami’s electric first round wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, has.

Comments / 0

Community Policy