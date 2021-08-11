Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spotsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Spotsylvania The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 523 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bumpass, or 7 miles east of Mineral, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Partlow. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH