The way society is giving back to the nonprofit sector and taking action for the common good in this day and age has been completely transformed due to the emergence of philanthropic social media. Indeed, as social media is free and accessible to individuals coming from various backgrounds, it has become much easier for people nowadays to give back to their communities and make a difference toward what they truly care about. On that premise, the following article takes a deep dive into how the proliferation of digital media is impacting philanthropy now more than ever before.