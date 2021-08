All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Galleria Dallas will partner with the Dallas Museum of Art to offer a “sneak peek” of "Van Gogh and the Olive Groves." Visitors can experience a unique preview of the upcoming DMA exhibition that showcases a rarely-seen series of paintings by Vincent Van Gogh. The exhibition, co-organized by the DMA and the Van Gogh Museum, will premiere in Dallas beginning October 17, 2021.