Celebrating Farmers’ Market Week in Woodford County. JESSE DAHL, Woodford County Farmers’ Market board president, thanked everyone who supports local farmers during a celebration of National Farmers’ Market Week on Aug. 4. He said consumers can ask a grower questions at a farmers’ market “and you can get it really fresh.” He said his carrots were pulled out the ground “an hour” before last Wednesday’s market at the Lexington Road Plaza. (Photo by Bob Vlach)