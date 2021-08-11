THEA500 Mini, an Amiga 500 with mouse and controller for a journey through time
Another leap into the past with this time Koch Media, which announces the THEA500 Mini console for 2022. A game system that will delight the elders, as it is just an Amiga 500 computer with 25 preinstalled games, but which can be supplemented with other games via a USB connection if required. So emulation, with the possibility of connecting a keyboard, all with HDMI output for a modern display.communitynewscorp.com
