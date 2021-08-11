Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Can I transfer my deceased husband's truck into my name?

By Asked in Macon, GA
avvo.com
 7 days ago

My husband passed and the only asset remaining in the estate is his 2007 pick up truck. I am currently driving a leased vehicle with nine months left on the lease. I am not going to keep the leased vehicle. If I transfer the truck to my name to ensure that we will have transportation in the future, will that be seen as any mismanagement/misconduct since I am also the executor, and there are still creditors (medical bills and a credit card) that have not been paid.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Can my husband’s ex still get part of his 401(k) and pension?

Q. My husband, 56, divorced his first wife in 2009. The divorce decree awarded her 50% of his 401(k) and pension. The decree stated she had six months to file a Qualified Domestic Relations Order (QDRO). He stopped adding funds to his 401(k) when they initially separated, which was two years before the divorce. It has now been 12 years and his ex-wife has never filed a QDRO. The 401(k) has since doubled in value. Does the ex still have the legal standing to file a QDRO even though it’s long past the window the court stated? If so, would she be eligible for 50% of the current value or the value of the account in 2009?
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

Do I leave my husband for my ex?

We’re looking for letters! Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. Several years after college, I lived with a boyfriend for three years whom I thought I would marry. We loved each other very much but had some trust issues, and our relationship ultimately ended badly. Fast forward to today (21 years later). I have been married for 14 years; he has been married for several more. We got back in touch probably three years ago and had been e-mailing/texting almost daily (after some on and off contact since about 2008) until we finally met up again in June. Our e-mails and texts were mostly flirty/sexual in nature and we met up to fool around.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
NJ.com

Are my husband’s kids from another marriage due assets when he dies?

Q. Do my husband’s minor children from a prior marriage have any rights to any marital assets acquired during our marriage in the event he dies before me? Who would benefit from his Social Security, savings and more? We’ve been married a little over a year and he’s been divorced from the children’s mom for about five years. He’s still paying child support until each child turns 18. They are 14, 13 and 11.
HealthPosted by
Upworthy

The 3 things you learn after your mother dies.

My mother died from ovarian cancer when I was a young child. I'm in my late 30s now, and I'm still navigating this loss as I move through life. I've lived most of my life without my mother at this point, but I still miss her.
Personal FinanceYakima Herald Republic

Dear Penny: Can I Pretend to Get Fired So People Stop Asking for Money?

The last 10 years I was barely getting by financially. I had to ask my parents for money several times through the years. Now I have a great job making plenty of money. I wish I’d never told my parents because they constantly ask me for money. My friends know of my income. They are always expecting me to pay for things and help them.
Relationship AdviceSlate

My Late Husband Left Money for His Parents Instead of Our Son

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) When my husband died two years ago, I was surprised to find out that his parents were listed as the beneficiaries on his bank accounts. I think it was an oversight because I was the beneficiary for his 401K and life insurance. There was a substantial amount of money in those accounts. His parents have access to that money and say they want to save it for my son. I agree with that, but I’d like to have the money to put into an account that I control so that nothing can happen to it upon their death. They have another son who would likely be the executor of their estate, and he doesn’t speak to me. I’ve asked them about it, but they won’t discuss the issue. For the time being, I’ve dropped the issue, but I want to bring it up again. What would be the best way to address this?
Family RelationshipsThe Independent

Dear Fiona: How do we support our son and daughter-in-law after our grandchild’s cot death?

“I am in such a state of shock and upset that I really don’t know what to do for the best. My son and my lovely daughter-in-law have just lost their first child through cot death. None of us can believe this as he seemed such a healthy wee baby and was just gorgeous. They got pregnant not long after Covid kicked off and were so careful, the whole time to stay safe and healthy. The little boy was born in the middle of March and lived just four months.
HealthPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

I’m Terminal; What Are My Wife’s Options as My Survivor?

I’m 60 and my wife is 62. I have terminal Stage IV prostate cancer, but my wife is in pretty good health. If I draw at 62 would that affect my wife’s survivor benefits? When should she start to withdraw? Also, when I die what would she get? Would she get her SS and then something of mine? Or must she choose between keeping hers and taking my survivor benefit? Please assist – I don’t have much energy anymore. Signed: Running on Empty.
Public Healthcityxtramagazine.com

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Family RelationshipsWashington Post

A mom of 4 who died of covid days after her husband makes one final wish: ‘Make sure my kids get vaccinated’

A few weeks ago, Lydia Rodriguez thought her body was strong enough to fight the coronavirus without the vaccine. But after a week-long church camp, she and other members of her family tested positive for the coronavirus. By the time Rodriguez, 42, changed her mind and asked for the shot, it was too late, her doctor said. A ventilator awaited her, her cousin Dottie Jones told The Washington Post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy