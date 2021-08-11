Can I transfer my deceased husband's truck into my name?
My husband passed and the only asset remaining in the estate is his 2007 pick up truck. I am currently driving a leased vehicle with nine months left on the lease. I am not going to keep the leased vehicle. If I transfer the truck to my name to ensure that we will have transportation in the future, will that be seen as any mismanagement/misconduct since I am also the executor, and there are still creditors (medical bills and a credit card) that have not been paid.avvo.com
