The Poynette Indians baseball team earned a home playoff game after a 5-4 walk-off victory over visiting Cottage Grove in a regular-season finale last Sunday. “Everybody played well today and we were able to come up with the big win,” Poynette player/manager Davy Tomlinson said. “Grove is a very strong hitting team, and Kyle (Bestul) did a great job of holding them down. Even though we did a good job of working out of some tough situations, we need to focus on closing out innings.”