Raiders Sign QB Case Cookus

With another offseason now in the rearview mirror, all eyes will turn to Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Will he deliver in 2021?. There was a love affair between Raider Nation and Carr after the 2016 season. It was the only playoff trip this franchise had seen since 2003. Carr breaking his leg before the playoffs got underway will forever be one of the greatest what-ifs in team history. Naturally, the 2017 season was filled with tons of hype and expectations. Sadly, the Raiders floundered and since then, it’s been an endless debate. One side claims that Carr is at fault for everything that’s wrong with the team, terrible defense be damned. By the same token, there’s a crowd that puts Carr on a pedestal, this too is a problem as ‘4’ is far from perfect.