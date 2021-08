US destroyed some Afghans' passports as they prepared to evacuate embassy in Kabul — but it's unclear why. From CNN's Nicole Gaouette, Kylie Atwood and Natasha Bertrand. American personnel destroyed the passports of some Afghans when they were getting rid of all sensitive materials at the US Embassy in Kabul in preparation for a full evacuation, according an update that Rep. Andy Kim’s office is sharing with people who request assistance with evacuations from Afghanistan.