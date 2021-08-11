Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Taika Waititi, and More Marvel Stars Celebrate Chris Hemsworth’s Birthday
Happy Birthday, Chris Hemsworth! The star known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 38 on August 11th. Hemsworth, who will soon be reprising his role as Thor in the highly-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder, has gotten a whole lot of love from fans and friends on social media today. Many Marvel stars took to the Internet to celebrate his special day, including Mark Ruffalo and Taika Waititi, who is directing the next Thor film. Hemsworth also got some special shout-outs today from his family members as well as some other celebrities.comicbook.com
Comments / 0