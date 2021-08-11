Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Taika Waititi, and More Marvel Stars Celebrate Chris Hemsworth’s Birthday

Tom Jolliffe on Taika Waititi’s upcoming live action Flash Gordon movie…. Sam J. Jones and Timothy Dalton are chained up in a prison and it seems like doom is certain. Dalton (as Prince Barin) turns to Earthling football hero, Flash and asks, “tell me again about this Houdini…” It’s one of many irreverent gags throughout Mike Hodges’ colourful and camp, Queen soundtrack loaded, B-movie classic, Flash Gordon. The origins go back to Alex Raymond’s comic book series which began in 1934. A heady dose of silly sci-fi. A super-villain in Ming the Merciless, who’d tsk at the incompetence of Thanos and probably evaporate him with a quite ring blast, has his sights set on universal domination. The monkey in the wrench/fly in the soup is Flash Gordon (originally a Polo player but reinvented as football star in Hodges’ version). Initially created to rival Buck Rogers, Gordon’s popularity boomed. Without Flash Gordon, there’d probably be no Star Wars.