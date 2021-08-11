Terry Crews Weighs in on Celebrity Showering Debate
Terry Crews let people know there's nothing wrong with his hygiene routine. Speaking with Access, the America's Got Talent host gave his two cents on the celebrity showering conversation, joining Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, sharing that he makes sure to shower more than enough times a day to meet his strenuous workout regiment. “I took three [showers] today, three, today,” Terry explained. “I took one in the morning, after the workout, then I took one before I got here, then I took one in between acts. I love to shower because I spend so much time sweating.” He added, “If you ain't been sweating you don’t need to shower but I spend all day sweating, running, and working out and it ain’t nice... I'm Mr. Old Spice, so I got to get clean."popculture.com
