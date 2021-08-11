Kaylee Melton From Wood River, Illinois Designated A Gold Award Girl Scout
GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois congratulates KayLee Melton from Wood River, Illinois for becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout—a designation she earned by creating a music program for special education students at her school. KayLee has always had a passion for helping others, especially those with special needs. As a sophomore, she met with the Special Education director at her school and volunteered with her classes. After that, she was certain these were the students Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
Comments / 0