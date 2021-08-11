Kaylee Melton From Wood River, Illinois Designated A Gold Award Girl Scout

ALTON - Pride Inc.'s Executive Director Brittany Spitler sent out a reminder today that the annual Fall City-Wide Clean-Up in Alton is just ahead on Saturday, Sept. 11, 202 Spitler said their group has been working in partnership with Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street, and she has helped to take over the Annual Spring and Fall City Wide Litter Clean-Up. Spitler is encouraging residents to sign up and take an area for the cleanup. "We hope you can join in this important Continue Reading