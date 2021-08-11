Cancel
Wood River, IL

Kaylee Melton From Wood River, Illinois Designated A Gold Award Girl Scout

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois congratulates KayLee Melton from Wood River, Illinois for becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout—a designation she earned by creating a music program for special education students at her school. KayLee has always had a passion for helping others, especially those with special needs. As a sophomore, she met with the Special Education director at her school and volunteered with her classes. After that, she was certain these were the students Continue Reading

Alton, IL
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois Announces $100K 'All In for the Win' Winners In St. Charles And Chicago

SPRINGFIELD — The sixth and final $100,000 Monday drawing as part of the state’s ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery has taken place, and three lucky winners have been chosen. The Illinois Department of Public Health will be notifying winners by phone or email starting this afternoon. The winners of the August 16 th drawing are from the following locations across Illinois: $100,000 cash prize: Chicago $100,000 cash prize: St. Charles $100,000 cash prize: Chicago Continue Reading
Godfrey, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

L&C's Blockton Wins National Award For Commitment To Service

GODFREY — Alexandra Blockton, a student of Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois, has been nationally recognized for her outstanding leadership through service. Blockton, 33, was selected from thousands of members across the country to receive one of four awards given out by YouthBuild USA and AmeriCorps for their annual Spirit of Service Awards. The winners were announced at the virtual YouthBuild AmeriCorps Management Conference on August 11. Blockton was selected Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Rep. Elik and Wood River Police Dept. to Host Rx Drug Drop Off Event in Wood River August 24

ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) and the Wood River Police Department will be hosting a drive-through Prescription Drug Drop-Off event in Wood River on Tuesday, August 24 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm. The event collects unwanted or expired prescription drugs and safely disposes of them for FREE. The free Rx drop-off will take place at the Wood River Police Department, located at 550 E. Madison Ave. in Wood River from 11:00 am-1:00 pm on Tuesday, August 24. “I am thrilled Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Great Rivers Tap & Grill receives August Small Business award

GODFREY – Great Rivers Tap & Grill has been chosen as the August 2021 RiverBend Growth Association Small Business of the Month. Located at 3559-B College Avenue, it is co-located with the Best Western Premier Hotel in Alton and has been in business now for five years. “The meeting of America’s great rivers, connecting north, south, east, and west, influences the offerings on our menu,” said Jacinda Dunlap, director of sales and marketing. “Carrying a bounty of ingredient Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

IL SBDC For Metro East At SIUE And Its Partners Are Illinois Community Navigators

EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is officially part of the Illinois Community Navigator Program through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO). The affiliation raises awareness for federal and state grant and loan programs, especially in the underserved business community. Targeted businesses include women, minority and rural veteran-owned businesses who may find it Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Pride Inc. Issues Reminder Of Signup For Fall City-Wide Clean-Up

ALTON - Pride Inc.'s Executive Director Brittany Spitler sent out a reminder today that the annual Fall City-Wide Clean-Up in Alton is just ahead on Saturday, Sept. 11, 202 Spitler said their group has been working in partnership with Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street, and she has helped to take over the Annual Spring and Fall City Wide Litter Clean-Up. Spitler is encouraging residents to sign up and take an area for the cleanup. "We hope you can join in this important Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Tech Prairie STEAM Expo To Showcase Innovators Throughout Illinois

SPRINGFIELD - Tech Prairie STEAM Expo, a new destination at the Illinois State Fair, is set to open this week on Wednesday, August 18 in the Orr Building. The Expo will showcase drone racing, Esports competitions, interactive exhibits and demonstrations from over 30 organizations throughout Illinois highlighting the use of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) in K-12 education, postsecondary education, research, business and industry. “We are thrilled to Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

SIU SDM Greets And Treats Students At Annual Welcome Fair

EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) celebrated the start of the fall 2021 semester during its annual Welcome Fair held Thursday, Aug. 12 in the newly opened Advanced Care Clinic building, which also features a student lounge, workout facility and student lockers. SIU SDM students were treated to boxed lunches, games and t-shirts. They also had the opportunity to learn about available student support resources while visiting with Edwardsville campus Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

State Police Join Abraham Lincoln On The Big Slide!

SPRINGFIELD - Once again, the Illinois State Police joined Abraham Lincoln on the big slide at the 2021 Illinois State Fair. On Sunday, August 15, five Illinois State Police troopers joined Abraham Lincoln as they hit the bright yellow slopes of the Illinois State Fair Giant Slide. The officers were pleased to offer an excellent security detail as they proceeded down the iconic structure, with Lincoln reaching the bottom in a tie with one of the officers. “Its become a tradition for President Continue Reading
Belleville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Illinois American Water Announces 2021 Firefighter Grant Program

BELLEVILLE —Illinois American Water is accepting applications for its 2021 Firefighter Grant Program. Through this program, the company provides financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations in its service areas. According to Justin Ladner, president of Illinois American Water, the Firefighter Grant Program provides another opportunity to support public safety. He said, “Our team of professionals deliver the water used to combat fires, but firefighters need additional Continue Reading
Bethalto, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

John, Missy, Dominic Cafazza

John Cafazza, 55, Missy Cafazza, 52, and Dominic Cafazza, 12, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021, as the result of a traffic accident in Bethalto. John was born on March 15, 1966, in Alton, Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

Sweet Cravings Passionately Perseveres, Gains Support From SBDC At SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE - Gourmet popcorn, delicious ice cream and a plethora of Italian ice flavors are available at Sweet Cravings, an old-fashioned, small town shop in Fairview Heights. Owner Vickie Fair has worked with the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Director Jo Ann Di Maggio May since March 2019 to achieve her business goals. In that time, the SBDC has assisted Fair by finalizing her business plan, pursuing financing Continue Reading

