– During today’s Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed Dr. Britt Baker defending her women’s title against Red Velvet on this week’s AEW Rampage debut episode. He also teased that fans know what is coming on the second episode of AEW Rampage, scheduled for next week at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It’s heavily expected this will feature the AEW debut of CM Punk, who is rumored to have signed with the promotion. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):