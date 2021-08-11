Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Flying Dog Brewery and Paul Reed Smith Guitars Team Up to Launch New High-Voltage Hazy IPA

By Press Release
Brewbound.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrederick, Md. – The big news buzzing at Maryland’s largest brewery this month is the release of a new hazy IPA called Hop Electric which is being added to Flying Dog’s year-round lineup. In support of the high-voltage beer’s release, Flying Dog has partnered with MD-based Paul Reed Smith Guitars (PRS Guitars) to create an epic customized electric guitar that one lucky consumer can win through a social media giveaway to be held in September.

www.brewbound.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Tremonti
Person
Zach Myers
Person
Neal Schon
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Paul Reed Smith
Person
Orianthi
Person
Ralph Steadman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Guitar#Food Drink#Beverages#Flying Dog#Md#Prs#Ipa#Hop Electric#Galaxy#Se Custom 24#Gonzo#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Guitarpremierguitar.com

Sawtooth Guitars Announces Three New Guitar Lines

Sawtooth Guitars are proud to announce three new guitar lines for 2021! The Hybrid and ST-M24 models designed with legendary guitarist, Michael Angelo Batio, as well as the eye-catching Relic Series, are sure to blow every guitar player's minds. Sawtooth's focus is to bring high quality and innovative designs that exceed all players expectations at an achievable price. These three new guitar series from Sawtooth deserve a spot in every guitarists collection.
DrinksPosted by
Classic Rock Q107

Fredonia Brewery, SFA Team Up for All-New ‘Purple Lights’ Lager

What's your beverage of choice to celebrate an SFA Lumberjack or Ladyjack victory? Beginning August 20, a great answer to that question would be 'Purple Lights'. According to release on the Stephen F. Austin State University's Athletic Page, Nacogdoches-based Fredonia Brewery has teamed up with SFA to create a beverage named Purple Lights to celebrate the university's tradition of displaying purple lights on campus when its athletic teams are victorious. Those lights on top of Steen Hall have been spotlighting purple ever since 2010.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Minarik Guitars Team Up to Release a Custom Guitar to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of “Heavy Metal” Film …

Los Angeles, CA — Heavy Metal Entertainment, Incendium, and Minarik Guitars are thrilled to announce that they are teaming up to release a limited edition custom electric guitar to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the legendary Heavy Metal film. The handmade guitars will be available to order starting today, August 5, just in time for the anniversary of the film, released on August 7, 1981. Each Heavy Metal custom guitar will be made to order on a first come, first served basis for the remainder of 2021 at: https://incendium.online/collections/HMguitar.
Stevens Point, WIspmetrowire.com

Stevens Point Brewery launches new variety pack cans

The Stevens Point Brewery has introduced the new 12-can Hydration Pack, Hibernation Pack, and Fall Fest Pack—with a mix of styles tailored to the changing seasons, with graphics to match. One attribute working in favor of 12-ounce cans is portability. Point Marketing Director Julie Birrenkott said, “We’re embracing outdoor adventures...
Burlington, WAwashingtonbeerblog.com

Garden Path Fermentation introduces new brewery team member

Garden Path Fermentation recently announced the addition of a new team member, Jeffery Airman. He is an industry veteran with a brewing pedigree that includes time at Paradox Beer Company in Divide, Colorado. Like Garden Path, Paradox is recognized for its creative, foudre-fermented, barrel-conditioned beers. Perhaps the biggest difference between...
San Diego, CABrewbound.com

AleSmith Releases Third Speedway Stout Variant

SAN DIEGO, CA – AleSmith Brewing Company is revved up for the release of its third quarterly Speedway Stout Variant #3: Mexican Dark Chocolate, Sea Salt and Mexican Coffee. Hand-forged and brewed to rich perfection, the latest rendition features a decadent, roasty and chocolatey flavor profile – a seamless segue from AleSmith’s Speedway Stout Variant #2: Mostra Coffee & Coconut.
Jackson, WYBrewbound.com

Roadhouse Brewing and Denver Band Dragondeer Drop ‘Mountain Jam Vol. 7’ Hazy IPA

JACKSON HOLE, WY – In collaboration with Denver band Dragondeer, Jackson Hole’s Roadhouse Brewing Co. introduces Mountain Jam Vol. 7 (7.4% ABV), the latest in its ongoing series of musically-inspired brews. A double dry hopped Hazy IPA, Mountain Jam Vol. 7 will debut in Breckenridge the weekend of August 19-21 with a series of live music events, tap takeovers and patio parties, including the release of Dragondeer’s new single, “Patient Boy.”
MusicGuitar World Magazine

PRS and Flying Dog Brewery team up for wild, one-off "Hop Electric" SE Custom 24

The solidbody – which will be gifted to a lucky winner in a social media giveaway in September – was created to celebrate the release of the brewery's new Hop Electric IPA. We've always been fans of PRS's more unusual one-off custom electric guitars (remember that "Snarling Tiger" model from last year?). To that end, the esteemed Maryland builder's latest high-profile custom creation – a collaboration with fellow Maryland company Flying Dog Brewery – is certainly one-of-a-kind.
Food & DrinksBrewbound.com

Yards Brewing Company Introduces ‘Philly Standard’ in a 15-pack

PHILADELPHIA – Yards Brewing Company announced that the company will be launching “Philly Standard,” a new beer that is crafted for every occasion. Brewed for those times when you just want a beer – no bells, no whistles- just a damn good, no-nonsense beer. “Philly Standard” is brewed with the high-quality American ingredients that consumers have come to expect from Yards Brewing, and is clean and easy to drink, yet full flavored at 4.5% ABV. Made with 4 simple ingredients: malt, hops, yeast, and water, “Philly Standard” is the perfect beer for every occasion- from tailgating for your favorite team, to a relaxing day outside, or un-winding after a hard day of work.
Roseland, VABrewbound.com

Bryant’s Cider Expands into New Brewery and Production Facility

ROSELAND, Virginia – Bryant’s Cider flagship location on its farm at 3224 E. Branch Loop in Roseland VA is announcing the opening of its Brewery and addition of 3,000 sq/ft of production space. Bryant’s, the makers of the cult favorite, Unicorn Fuel, will venture into brewing beer on its sprawling...
DrinksBrewbound.com

Allagash Adds Seasonal Sparkling Fruited Ale to Little Grove Line

PORTLAND, Maine – Award-winning Allagash Brewing Company introduced the latest addition to the Little Grove line of beers: Little Grove Freshly Pressed Apples & Cranberry. This lightly sparkling fruited ale is brewed with cranberries and blended with the juice of freshly pressed apples for a mixture of effervescence, dry apple flavor, and a hint of cranberry zing—all at 4% ABV and just 100 calories.
Atlanta, GABrewbound.com

Monday Night Brewing Hosts Dino Week Featuring Death Raptor IPA

ATLANTA, GA – Because current events continue to disappoint, Monday Night Brewing is stepping back into the prehistoric era, where the brewery’s favorite apex predator roamed free and destroyed anything in its path. Starting Monday, August 16th, Monday Night Brewing will celebrate Dino Week with appropriately-themed movies in their taprooms...
DrinksSt. Cloud Times

Beer pick: Local 755 IPA, Black Stack Brewing, St. Paul

The Johnson family has a long history with craft beer. In the 1990s Scott Johnson owned a distribution company called All Saints Brands. They brought into the area those hard-to-find European craft beers for us to enjoy. In 2017, they decided to make their own line of craft beers and founded the Black Stack Brewery in St. Paul.

Comments / 0

Community Policy