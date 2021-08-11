Flying Dog Brewery and Paul Reed Smith Guitars Team Up to Launch New High-Voltage Hazy IPA
Frederick, Md. – The big news buzzing at Maryland’s largest brewery this month is the release of a new hazy IPA called Hop Electric which is being added to Flying Dog’s year-round lineup. In support of the high-voltage beer’s release, Flying Dog has partnered with MD-based Paul Reed Smith Guitars (PRS Guitars) to create an epic customized electric guitar that one lucky consumer can win through a social media giveaway to be held in September.www.brewbound.com
