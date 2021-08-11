Flying Dog Brewery and Paul Reed Smith Guitars Team Up to Launch New High-Voltage Hazy IPA

PHILADELPHIA – Yards Brewing Company announced that the company will be launching “Philly Standard,” a new beer that is crafted for every occasion. Brewed for those times when you just want a beer – no bells, no whistles- just a damn good, no-nonsense beer. “Philly Standard” is brewed with the high-quality American ingredients that consumers have come to expect from Yards Brewing, and is clean and easy to drink, yet full flavored at 4.5% ABV. Made with 4 simple ingredients: malt, hops, yeast, and water, “Philly Standard” is the perfect beer for every occasion- from tailgating for your favorite team, to a relaxing day outside, or un-winding after a hard day of work.