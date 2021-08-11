Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Hall of Fame: The “Original 88” Drew Pearson gets his gold jacket

By Matthew Lenix
ngscsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrew Pearson was a long shot to have a successful NFL career after going undrafted in 1973. He was signed as a free agent and became the third wide receiver on the Dallas Cowboys depth chart. After injuries to Otto Stowe and Mike Montgomery, Pearson’s role increased. He appeared in 14 games (six starts) and registered 22 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns. Welcome to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

ngscsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Montgomery
Person
Tony Dorsett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pro Bowl#First Team#Cowboys#The Los Angeles Rams#Washington Redskins#The Minnesota Vikings#Nfl Films#The Atlanta Falcons#My Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Gold
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Honor Of A Lifetime For Drew Pearson

Football, much like life, is about what you're doing when no one is watching. Well, maybe it's okay if one other person watches, especially if that other person is Roger Staubach. There were 49 wide receivers taken in the 1973 NFL Draft. None of them were named Drew Pearson. None...
NFLFort Worth Star-Telegram

Drew Pearson, original No. 88 for Dallas Cowboys, finally attains football immortality

Drew Pearson, the original 88 and the man who is the foundation of Dallas Cowboys’ legacy of greatness at the receiver position, has finally achieved football immortality. Pearson officially took his rightful place among the legends of the game Sunday when he was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021.
NFLWFAA

Hall of Fame inductions of Harris, Pearson give '70s Cowboys their due

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys celebrated two of their former players being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the weekend. Safety Cliff Harris and receiver Drew Pearson were part of a trio of Cowboys inductees that also included coach Jimmy Johnson. Harris and Johnson were members of the 2020 Centennial Class while Pearson went in with the 2021 slate that included Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, and Calvin Johnson, among others.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...
NFLFanSided

Cowboys get bad news on Dak Prescott’s shoulder injury

Some rough news has come in for the Dallas Cowboys, as Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott took a step back with his shoulder injury and he’ll miss the first preseason game of the year. Just when Dallas Cowboys fans thought they could be fired up about Dak Prescott’s return from...
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Randall Cobb Sends 3-Word Message After Packers Trade

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers made his triumphant return to the Green Bay Packers after threatening to never play for the team again. His return to the field came with a few notable concessions from the Packers, though. Rodgers re-worked his contract and will not be a free agent following the 2021 season.
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence connects with Tim Tebow on touchdown pass

A pair of first-year Jacksonville players connected on a touchdown pass at practice Friday. Their names? Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow. Two players who dominated offseason storylines for the Jaguars, Lawrence represents the No. 1 overall pick and the hopes for the revitalization of the franchise under new coach Urban Meyer. And Tebow, a former quarterback who made the oft-panned decision to give tight end a try, may be getting his last shot to stick in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Has A Message For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers had a lot to say about his relationship with the Green Bay Packers at his first press conference of the summer last week. But while the presser may have seemed very unusual to NFL fans, NBC’s Cris Collinsworth was floored. Taking to Twitter this past Thursday, Collinsworth thanked...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Assistant Coach Gives Honest Assessment Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow drew a rave review from Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer on Saturday. Tebow spent his entire career playing quarterback until he announced his football comeback earlier this year – at tight end. The former Heisman winner has aspirations to make the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster. He’s off to a good start, from the sound of it,

Comments / 0

Community Policy