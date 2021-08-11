(News) Cardi B Wonders Why Celebs Keep Sharing Their Hygiene Routines
Like many of us, rapper Cardi B doesn’t quite understand why so many celebrities have shared that they don’t bathe regularly, tweeting her confusion on the subject Tuesday. “Wassup with people saying they don’t shower? It’s giving itchy,” the “WAP” Cardi tweeted after several stars admitted that daily showers just aren’t necessary. Days prior, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had explained that they wait for their daughters to “stink” before cleaning them. The actor Jake Gyllenhaal admitted he didn’t bathe regularly!hotradiomaine.com
Comments / 0