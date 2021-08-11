Cancel
(News) Cardi B Wonders Why Celebs Keep Sharing Their Hygiene Routines

By Reid Allen
hotradiomaine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many of us, rapper Cardi B doesn’t quite understand why so many celebrities have shared that they don’t bathe regularly, tweeting her confusion on the subject Tuesday. “Wassup with people saying they don’t shower? It’s giving itchy,” the “WAP” Cardi tweeted after several stars admitted that daily showers just aren’t necessary. Days prior, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had explained that they wait for their daughters to “stink” before cleaning them. The actor Jake Gyllenhaal admitted he didn’t bathe regularly!

Celebritiesthedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa had a brilliant response to celebrities who don’t shower

Recently Hollywood has been torn by a heated debate – divided over the big question, should celebrities shower daily? That’s right, A-listers bathing habits are currently going viral, with many coming forward to share how they don’t use soap every day. When asked about his stance in the whole personal hygiene debate, Jason Momoa gave a hilarious answer, reassuring fans that he isn’t opposed to water, and prefers to stay clean.
CelebritiesPeople

Cardi B Reacts to Celebrities Who Say They Don't Bathe Regularly

The rapper shared her confusion after celebrities like Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal revealed they don't shower often. Cardi B is pretty confused about the latest celebrity discourse on hygiene. The 28-year-old rapper recently chimed in on the current cleansing discussion after stars like Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal revealed...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Jason Momoa Reveals His Hygiene Routine

Hollywood — and the Internet — is up in arms as the list of celebs who don't shower daily keeps growing. It all started when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appeared on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast and revealed their bathing routine... or lack thereof. "I don't wash my body with soap every day," Kunis proclaimed (via E!), adding, "I wash pits and tits and holes and soles." As for Kucher, he boasted, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever." Kunis went on to justify (via People) that she "didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," and noted that she "wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever." Kutcher continued, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point." Kristen Bell, for one, agreed, telling The View that when it comes to washing her kids, "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink" because "that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Troubling Photo Sparks Concern For Kristen Bell, Bob Barker ‘Fading Away’, And This Week’s Celeb Health Reports

With almost back-to-back announcements of losing Slipknot founding member Joey Jordison and ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill to the rising Covid cases across the country, health and the fragility of life has been top of mind for many this week. That includes in Hollywood, where there have been a number of stories and reports in the last week concerning the well-being of some beloved stars.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Dax Shepard Hilariously Trolls Wife Kristen Bell for Leaving Toilet Paper on the Seat

Awkward midnight moment! Dax Shepard was in for a surprise when he took a trip to the bathroom, and his wife Kristen Bell documented the entire thing. “I got busted by @daxshepard. But Peeing IS a waste of time, and stand by that statement,” Bell, 41, captioned several Instagram videos documenting Shepard, 46, finding toilet paper on top of their toilet on Sunday, August 1.
Celebritiesheroichollywood.com

‘Black Adam’ Star Dwayne Johnson Reacts To Celebrities Not Bathing

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson reacted to celebrities revealing their surprising bathing habits. In the age of the internet, information tends to run pretty fast, and sometimes we learn some surprising things about our favorite stars. In some cases, it can be something exciting but in others, it can be pretty peculiar. It was certainly the latter in the case of certain celebrities that recently revealed that they found bathing to be “less than necessary” and not a part of their daily routine.
Musichotradiomaine.com

(Watch) Lizzo ft. Cardi B – Rumors

Lizzo has just dropped her first new music in two years. Friday morning, we got a chance to hear Rumors. The video was released as well. Cardi B joined Lizzo in an Ancient Greek history situation, rapping about rumors about both of them. It’s a fun, mid-tempo jam perfect for Lizzo to re-enter the charts with.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Cardi B Reacts to the Recent Celebrity Hygiene Debate

Recent celebrity news seems to be creeping Cardi B out! The 28-year-old rapper took to Twitter, reacting to a number of celebrities discussing how often they bathe their children and themselves. "Wassup with people saying they don’t shower? 🤨 It’s giving itchy," Cardi wrote. The recent focus on hygiene began...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Cardi B Shared A Sweet Message About Carlo's Bakery

Cardi B loves her desserts just like the rest of us. According to Eat This, Not That!, the singer always has some candy at home to munch on. Some of her most preferred options include Kit Kat bars, Swedish Fish, Jolly Ranchers, and Starbursts. She also has some pretty specific preferences, like being a big fan of a pastry from Japan called Taiyaki (via So Yummy). This desert is full of red bean paste and the singer cannot help getting her hands on it whenever she gets a chance.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Lizzo – ‘Rumors’ (featuring Cardi B)

Lizzo is ringing proof of the age old adage ‘third time’s the charm.’. The Pop-Rap diva had already released two studio albums before 2019’s ‘Cuz I Love You,’ her third album (and major label debut), catapulted a number of singles to the Hot 100’s top 40 – including the history-making, chart-topping ‘Truth Hurts.’
Celebritiesweisradio.com

Drew Barrymore joins the celebrity bathing debate

Yet another celebrity has weighed in on the great bathing debate — this time, it’s Drew Barrymore. Barrymore, 46, is mom to two daughters, Olive, eight, and Frankie, seven, and in a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, she dished “the truth” about how often she bathes her children. “I’ve got...

