This week has been a bit frenetic for the Denver Nuggets as they attempt to get into the Summer League swing of things. First, they announced their expected Summer League roster on August 2nd, with new first round draftpick Bones Hyland scheduled to make his first appearance in a Denver uniform and wearing the Millsap-Memorial #4 (ed. note: since the Nuggets release refers to him as Bones, we at Denver Stiffs will call him Bones the way Champ Bailey of the Denver Broncos was just Champ and not “Champ”).