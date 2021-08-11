Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Clemente, CA

San Clemente Cyclist Completes Cross-Country Trek

By staff
localocnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

localocnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Clemente, CA
Sports
City
San Clemente, CA
State
Colorado State
State
Alaska State
State
Missouri State
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Webb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#The Sc Times#Insider#Neptune High School#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Pence slams Biden over 'disasterous' Afghanistan withdrawal

"The Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan is a foreign-policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis," Pence wrote in an op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Pence cited Biden's July remarks that the "Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy