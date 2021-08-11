Cancel
Miami, FL

Little Has Changed In Cuba, A Month After Protests For Freedom On The Island

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Like any typical day in Little Havana, strategy plays out at Domino Park.

Just 330 miles to the south, a stark contrast. One month after Cubans protested in the streets, not much is known.

“The information coming from Cuba is a lot less. We don’t know exactly what’s happening from day to day. We’re still seeing video from things happening on the street once in the while and in the hospitals. They’re still not getting care. There’s just a lot less information coming out of Cuba right now,” said Stephanie Cepero of Cuban Freedom March.

Cepero is the operations director for Cuban Freedom March, which helped organize many of the demonstrations and rallies in Miami.

Local protestors marched pretty much every day for a month ago, but have since fizzled.

So it begs the question, are these local protests doing any good?

“A lot of people gave up on Cuba and that’s why it’s been so long that it’s been like this. I think to give up now would be senseless, because now they’re uprising and that’s the difference, right? That they want to be heard. And yesterday, I think we saw a huge movement in the right direction with the Senate voting unanimously to get internet in Cuba.”

Cepero believes what Cubans saw online and on social media, before the Cuban government cut internet service, is what gave them courage to rise up for the first time in 60 years.

“To see what the free world lives like compared to what they live like, that’s going to set a fire to see that everywhere else has basic human rights and freedom and you don’t.”

On the island, to Cepero’s knowledge, little has changed, still no internet, hours-long waits in food lines, and poor medical care.

Protests there have slowed to a smattering, once again, because of a strong-armed government.

“All of the people that have been taken to jail, political prisoners, 800-people disappeared. Some have come back, others we still don’t know their whereabouts. That’s going to impact how many people are comfortable going out.”

Here in South Florida, the marches are fewer.

Raising awareness for the plight of the Cuban people is exhausting.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily burnout as much as dialing it back to avoid burnout. Trying to plan around that. Organizing things with more time. Instead of trying to have something everyday. Now, we’re planning a march for two weeks from now, planning a march for the next month.”

“So, what’s happening in Cuba?” Zoom calls is being held. It’s a chance to hear from different informed Cuban Americans.

Meanwhile, as the “clickety-clack” of a classic game continues in Little Havana, marches are being planned for different cities until Cuba is free.

CBS Miami

Earthquake Having Devastating Financial Impact On Haitian Americans In South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rescue and recovery efforts continue in Haiti after yet another earthquake devastated the country. But North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime says devastation will be felt by people who are thousands of miles from the island. “I think the 7.2 earthquake is gonna have a lot of effects on the Haitian-American living here,” said Bien-Aime. He went on to say those effects include an unexpected financial impact for many Haitians living in South Florida. “For the first generation of Haitian-Americans who’ve been making $2, $3 an hour working at hotels, restaurants, in the farms, those people right now, they are living on...
Axios

Navalny ally sentenced to 18 months of restricted freedom over protests

A Moscow court sentenced a Russian opposition leader Tuesday to 18 months of restricted freedom over her role in organizing last winter's mass pro-Alexey Navalny protests, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: Lyubov Sobol's sentencing is part of a wider crackdown by the Russian government on Navalny's allies, several...
Claremont, CAclaremont-courier.com

Almanac: After 15 months living with COVID, the world has changed

As we emerge from our COVID-caves after 15 months of hunkering down, we see the world has changed. But while it’s true we’re doing things again—going to outdoor events, movies, and restaurants—many of the pandemic’s by-products are still with us, and will be for some time. Some folks are still...
CBS New York

New York City Political Leaders Vow To Not Leave Earthquake-Ravaged Haiti Behind

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 1,400 people are now confirmed dead in the earthquake that rocked Haiti over the weekend. At least 6,000 are hurt, and still many more people are missing. Tropical Depression Grace is predicted to reach Haiti on Monday night. The storm is expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain and lead to mudslides and flash flooding. What’s more, the island nation could see as much as 15 inches of rain. The unfolding tragedy is not being ignored. CBS2’s Kevin Rincon has more on what people in our area are doing to help. Last weekend’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook the southern peninsula...
Environmentfox35orlando.com

Haiti earthquake devastation captured in before-and-after satellite images

Images taken from space show the aftermath of the deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake that ravaged Haiti, leaving more than 1,200 people dead and thousands injured. Satellite images on Aug. 15 by Maxar Technologies show buildings in Les Cayes and Jeremie, Haiti, a day after the quake hit, compared to images showing the same structures before.

