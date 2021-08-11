Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

From Dresses to Dog Food, Here Are 8 Essentials Inflation Is Making More Expensive

By Ana Lucia Murillo
Posted by 
Money
Money
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ry83m_0bOsGA4k00
Money; Shutterstock

Getting sticker shock at the gas pump or grocery store? There’s a reason for that. Newly released data shows that prices for consumer goods are continuing to creep up almost across the board.

Prices in July were 5.4% higher than they were last summer, according to the Consumer Price Index report published Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). That’s higher than the 2% inflation rate the Federal Reserve says is its long-term target, and Americans are feeling it.

Experts predict price inflation will mellow out as supply chains return to normal and the economy recovers from the pandemic recession, so there’s no need to panic yet. In the meantime, though, you may encounter higher-than-usual prices for the following essentials:

Save money on your mortgage by locking in a lower interest rate.

You may be able to reduce your payments with the help of lower interest rates. Click on your state to find out how.

The National Average Rate Find out your rate!

3.355%

08/10/2021

30-year fixed-rate

Get a free quote from a Top Mortgage Lender.

Rent

The millions of Americans who are renters will be distressed to hear that rents are going up after a pandemic dip in many cities. Prices are up almost 3% from last year, according to the BLS.

While this is far from the highest level of inflation in the economy right now, it’s not ideal for renters who are already struggling amid changing eviction directives from the federal government. Case in point: A recent report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition found rents are already so expensive that people working full-time, minimum-wage jobs can’t afford a two-bedroom apartment anywhere in the nation.

Ad

As a home renter, there are insurance policies available for you.

To protect yourself and your property against unexpected damages, Renters Insurance is the way to go. Interested in a free quote? Click below today.

Cars

Car prices are continuing to rise, but used cars may be a bright spot. Prices for these plateaued in July after seeing a bump so intense that for some popular models — like the Honda Civic and Subaru Crosstrek — used vehicles were more expensive than new ones. Economists are celebrating the news, which some interpret as a sign that inflation is headed back down to a more normal rate.

Ad

Keep those you love safe on the road with an auto policy.

Progressive offers some of the most flexible and comprehensive auto insurance policies that can be tailored to their needs. Click below to learn more.

Gas

The current national average for gas is $3.18 per gallon, according to AAA. Prices are rebounding from a pandemic low of less than $2 per gallon last spring as more travelers fill up and hit the road. Folks in Hawaii are seeing prices around $4.10 at the pump, and in California people pay a whopping $4.39 on average.

Cookies — and pork roast

You’ve surely noticed the prices of some of your favorite groceries skyrocket this year, and this past month was no exception. Bakery products were up — cookie prices increased 1.9% from June to July, and bread, crackers and the like were up 3.7%. Pork roasts, ribs and steaks? Up 4.4% from a month earlier, while prices for “frankfurters” (aka hotdogs) increased even more.

Meanwhile, restaurant meal prices went up faster than they have in decades. “The food away from home index rose 0.8 percent in July, its largest monthly increase since February 1981,” the BLS said in Wednesday’s release.

Pets and their accessories

The pandemic created 23 million new pet owners, by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ estimate, and now it’s getting pricier to purchase your kitty’s litter and treats. Retailers like Amazon, PetSmart and Target are reporting shortages of some pet food brands amid high demand and competition for ingredients. It may be time to stock up on your animal’s favorite items.

Ad

Pets are an essential part of the family.

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance covers your pet from head to paw—for a lifetime.

Indoor plants

Didn’t adopt a furry friend during the pandemic? You may have become a plant parent. Increased demand brings higher prices for greenery, too. If you’re still looking to stock up on plants, you’ll pay around 3.8% more for an indoor plant today than you would have a year ago, according to the BLS.

Women’s dresses (and apparel in general)

You’ll pay prices that are nearly 20% higher than last year if you’re purchasing a dress anytime soon, according to the BLS. Supply chain issues have caused clothes to become overall more expensive. During the early months of the pandemic clothing sales dropped by a shocking 79%; clothing factories shut down due to decreased demand and local lockdowns.

Now, all the pent-up demand for clothes is bumping up against still-closed factories, shipping delays and a retail worker shortage as employees jump ship searching for better-paying gigs.

Newsletter

Dollar Scholar

Still learning the basics of personal finance? Let us teach you the major money lessons you NEED to know. Get useful tips, expert advice and cute animals in your inbox every week.

By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information.

Comments / 0

Money

Money

6K+
Followers
877
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Essentials#Consumer Price Index#Dresses To Dog Food#The Federal Reserve#Americans#Bls#Renters Insurance#Honda#Bakery#Petsmart#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Mashed

These Foods Are Getting More And More Expensive During The Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. In the past two weeks, cases have doubled indicating that the United States has now entered what people are referring to as the "fourth wave" of the pandemic (per USA Today). New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing across the globe as well, as the highly-contagious Delta variant continues to viciously spread. And after only a few months of minor relief, workers in the healthcare and restaurant industries who had just come up for a breath of air, are now back in the trenches. While the new wave is largely targeting those that are unvaccinated, the consequences of the "fourth wave" are wide-reaching and have other impacts outside of significant health and safety concerns.
BusinessPosted by
The Center Square

Inflation drives record increase in SNAP benefits

(The Center Square) – As inflation continues its upward trend, government programs are giving Americans raises to keep up. The Biden administration announced Monday a historic increase to the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps. The U.S. Department of Agriculture updated the Thrifty Food Plan, a wide-ranging report that updates the expected cost to healthily feed a family of four.
Gas PriceIdaho8.com

Here’s what’s getting more expensive

Higher prices have been the pandemic recovery‘s collateral damage. Even though Washington insists higher inflation may just be temporary, America’s prices keep rising — albeit at a slightly slower pace. The pace of consumer price inflation slowed some in July, but it still remained elevated, the Bureau of Labor Statistics...
BusinessRochester Business Journal

Inflation: Transient or here to stay?

Inflation seems to be top of mind lately, garnering the attention of economists, political pundits, business owners and laymen alike — but what exactly is inflation, how is it measured, what’s considered to be normal and how high is it now? Also, what’s been causing prices to rise, how does the Federal Reserve Bank feel ...
AgriculturePosted by
AL.com

Food stamp benefits increasing by 25%: How much more will people receive?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday a permanent increase in food stamp assistance, the first such change in 45 years and the largest in program history. Starting on Oct. 1, food stamps, officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will increase up to 25% above pre-pandemic levels. The increase will impact some 42 million SNAP beneficiaries.
RetailFox5 KVVU

Fewer people are going to Home Depot. That could be a bad sign for the housing market

(CNN) -- Home Depot has thrived in the red-hot housing market, but there are growing signs that demand is finally starting to cool. Although Home Depot's second-quarter earnings and revenue topped forecasts on Tuesday morning, a few stats were concerning: For example, same-store sales growth, which measures how well locations up at least a year are doing, rose just 3.4% in the US.
BusinessPosted by
AFP

US retail sales fall amid Delta variant worries, supply chain woes

Americans spent less on autos, but more at restaurants and bars in July, while Walmart shoppers returned to stores, buoyed by widespread Covid-19 vaccinations. The countervailing trends apparent in the latest batch of government and corporate reports Tuesday, showed the difficulty in predicting the path for the world's largest economy and the complicated calculations facing the Federal Reserve as it ponders when to pull back on its stimulus efforts. The trove of data included weaker-than-expected July retail sales but better Walmart earnings, suggesting US consumers remain on solid footing, but with a less euphoric outlook compared with earlier in the summer. Government stimulus checks and child tax credits along with widening vaccine access in recent months had lifted hopes the US economy was finally on the cusp of exiting the pandemic, but the rise of the Delta variant and fading impact of aid payments are taking the edge off spending.
EconomyNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Just 30% of the Poorest Families Have a Savings Account

The median account had $1,010. Account ownership among all U.S. households increased over the last 15 years. More than half have an account. About 1 in 3 of the lowest-income families have a savings account, according to research published Monday by advocacy group Consumer Federation of America. Thirty percent of...
U.S. PoliticsMotley Fool

Here's How Much Stimulus Money the Average American Has Received

Americans at almost every income level have collected sizable stimulus funds. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. government has offered different types of stimulus money, including checks and tax credits. But how much stimulus money has the average American received so far? We know the answer thanks...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Distractify

Walmart Employee Exposes How They Know When Someone’s Stealing at Self-Checkout

We've become so accustomed to self-checkout lanes in grocery stores that it's a bit aggravating whenever you got into one and see that the option isn't available. This is especially true of Walmart, one of America's largest brick-and-mortar retailers that are known for its low, low prices, the subject one of the internet's earliest hilarious, if not a bit mean, viral meme websites, and for having a gajillion cash register lanes, with only two open to process transactions at the same time.
AmericasEWG

EWG: USDA food stamp benefit increase boosts healthy diet for millions

WASHINGTON – The Environmental Working Group today applauds the Department of Agriculture for increasing the standard food stamp benefit provided to more than 40 million Americans who depend on the program. “Cost can be a barrier to building a healthy diet,” said Scott Faber, EWG’s senior vice president for government...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

U.S. employment growth through March revised modestly lower

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy likely created 166,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months through March than previously estimated, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday. The reading is a preliminary estimate of the BLS' annual "benchmark" revision to the closely watched payrolls data. The leisure...

Comments / 0

Community Policy