Essentia Health welcomes Retina Surgeon Dr. Ruela Campagnoli
Dr. Thalmon Ruela Campagnoli, ophthalmologist who specializes in retina surgery, is now seeing patients at Essentia Health-South University Clinic in Fargo. “The importance of eyesight in people’s lives and how delicate and complex the eye is are two reasons I was interested in retina surgery,” shares Dr. Ruela Campagnoli. “The high level of skill and technology for treatments also interests me.”www.midwestmedicaledition.com
