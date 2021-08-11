Cancel
Essentia Health welcomes Retina Surgeon Dr. Ruela Campagnoli

midwestmedicaledition.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Thalmon Ruela Campagnoli, ophthalmologist who specializes in retina surgery, is now seeing patients at Essentia Health-South University Clinic in Fargo. “The importance of eyesight in people’s lives and how delicate and complex the eye is are two reasons I was interested in retina surgery,” shares Dr. Ruela Campagnoli. “The high level of skill and technology for treatments also interests me.”

