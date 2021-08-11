Cancel
Music

St. Vincent & Jack Antonoff Perform On The Electric Lady Studios Rooftop

By Emily Lee
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Vincent joined Jack Antonoff on the Electric Lady Studios rooftop for a performance of 'What'd I Do With All This Faith?'

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Lorde Drops Rooftop Performance Of 'Stoned At The Nail Salon'

Lorde dropped a new music video ahead of her third album, Solar Power, set to release later this month. The video features a new rooftop performance of her latest single "Stoned At the Nail Salon," which was shot on in July and includes longtime collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff. She has previously released two rooftop performance videos for "Solar Power."
Celebritieswhmi.com

Lorde on the "moonshot" of "Royals" and relationship with Jack Antonoff

Forget about industry pundits: Lorde will be the first to tell you that her highly anticipated new album Solar Power, due out August 20, won't be as successful as her previous records, the Grammy-winning Pure Heroine and the Grammy-nominated Melodrama. Speaking to The New York Times, she laughs, "There's definitely...
MusicBBC

Jack Antonoff has redefined pop music. Here's how

Jack Antonoff's fingerprints are everywhere. In the last year alone, he's made records with Lana Del Rey, Lorde, St Vincent, The Chicks, and Taylor Swift - with whom he shared the Grammy award for album of the year. Unassuming and earnest, he's become the go-to collaborator for pop's most sophisticated...
MusicVulture

Lorde Says She Hasn’t ‘Made a Jack Antonoff Record’

When Lorde released “Stoned at the Nail Salon,” the second single off her upcoming album Solar Power, some fans noted that the ballad sounded very similar to “Wild at Heart,” a song off Lana Del Rey’s 2021 album Chemtrails at the Country Club. Both Lorde and Del Rey worked with super-producer Jack Antonoff on the songs, and the fans were getting at a larger criticism of Antonoff’s work: That he dulls or stunts the artists he works with, who tend to be young women, and that the problem has only gotten worse as his profile has grown. Now, speaking with the New York Times, Lorde is defending her work with Antonoff. “I haven’t made a Jack Antonoff record,” Lorde said. “I’ve made a Lorde record and he’s helped me make it and very much deferred to me on production and arrangement. Jack would agree with this. To give him that amount of credit is frankly insulting.”
Musicq106fm.com

Watch St. Vincent perform acoustic version of “Sad but True” cover

St. Vincent is sharing a different version of her cover of Metallica‘s “Sad but True.”. The “Los Ageless” rocker has shared an Instagram video of her performing the opening riff of the Black Album classic on an acoustic guitar. “Prepping for my ‘Sad but True’ cover,” she wrote in the...
MusicBillboard

Lorde & Jack Antonoff Perform Dreamy Acoustic Version of 'Stoned at the Nail Salon'

Lorde + Jack Antonoff + a rainbow guitar = magic. The pop star released the third video from her live recording sessions shot at the Electric Lady studios with Antonoff ahead of her highly anticipated third album Solar Power, which arrives Aug. 20. The previous two were both performances of the record's lead single and title track "Solar Power," the first being a breezy rooftop concert and the second being a violently windy, "summer storm" version.
MusicNYLON

No, Lorde And Jack Antonoff Are Not Secretly Dating

Don’t get it twisted — she’s in charge of her own music, too. Lorde has been watching all of your memes, jokes, powerpoint slideshows, and fan videos about her relationship with Jack Antonoff. Now, she has some words. In a new interview with the New York Times, the Auckland star...
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

St. Vincent at the Hollywood Bowl on September 24th

St. Vincent is a singer-songwriter known for her visual performances and genre-bending music. St. Vincent is often referred to as a one-woman band as her clever music composition has swept the nation. The Grammy award-winning artist has kept busy during this quarantine with countless collaborations and the release of her seventh studio album Daddy’s Home. This fall, St. Vincent will be going on her Daddy’s Home Tour which includes only one stop in Los Angeles.
Celebritiespapermag.com

Stop Crediting Jack Antonoff for Lorde's Work

It's a well-known fact Lorde and Jack Antonoff have been close collaborators for years: Antonoff's signature shimmering style of pop production pairs perfectly with the singer's introspective lyrics and dark vocals. While the recording process has been a rewarding experience for both, what doesn't sit quite right is the public's framing of the duo's partnership.
MusicJamBase

St. Vincent Releases ‘Daddy’s Home’ Video

Annie Clark takes a ride on a flatbed truck in St. Vincent‘s new “Daddy’s Home” music video. The song is the title track from the first St. Vincent album in five years. Daddy’s Home arrived via Loma Vista Recordings on May 14. St. Vincent will soon embark on a fall...
Musicbridge909.org

Aug. 16 New Music Adds: BLACKSTARKIDS, Torres, Use Your Atlas

AHI - “Danger”. Liam Kazar ft. Andrew Sa - “No Time For Eternity”. Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neill - “Chain Reaction”. Sharon Van Etten + Angel Olsen - “Like I Used To” (Acoustic) Son Volt - “Livin' in The USA”. Torres - “Hug From a Dinosaur”. Use Your Atlas -...
Musicfloodmagazine.com

St. Vincent’s “Daddy’s Home” Video Pays Homage to the Dirt-Smudged Sparkle of the ’70s

Just last week, we got a look at a new project from Annie Clark with the trailer for Nowhere Inn, a rock-mockumentary about her life and music as St. Vincent with the help of Carrie Brownstein. Today, we get another video, one from the album St. Vincent released a couple months ago called Daddy’s Home that’s indebted to the dirt-smudged sparkle of the ’70s. She’s shared the video for the title track, which is charmingly bizarre.
MusicPosted by
UPI News

The Isley Brothers perform 'That Lady' at Tiny Desk concert

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Isley Brothers perform from home in a new episode of NPR's Tiny Desk series. The music group, consisting of brothers Ronald Isley and Ernie Isley, performed "Between the Sheets," "Footsteps in the Dark," "For the Love of You" and "That Lady" during the virtual concert, released Wednesday.
Musicthewoodyshow.com

Jack Antonoff Compares Lana Del Rey's 'The Greatest' To A 'Death March'

Fresh off the release of Bleacher's highly anticipated third album Take The Sadness Out of Saturday Night, Jack Antonoff is looking back on another major project. He served as a writer and producer on Lana Del Rey's 2019 Norman F***ing Rockwell album. While sitting down for an appearance on Mix with the Masters, Antonoff revealed how one song from the album came to be.
Musicmusictech.net

Watch: Jack Antonoff demonstrates how he co-wrote Lana Del Rey’s The Greatest

The idea for Lana Del Rey’s sprawling song The Greatest was sparked by a single “regal” chord progression, according to co-writer and producer du jour Jack Antonoff. In a video from Mix With The Masters published last Friday (6 August), Antonoff ran through the small, incremental production elements which ultimately resulted in the track off Del Rey’s 2019 album Norman Fucking Rockwell! Numerous critics have called The Greatest the best song in Del Rey’s career.

