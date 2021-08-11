St. Vincent & Jack Antonoff Perform On The Electric Lady Studios Rooftop

When Lorde released “Stoned at the Nail Salon,” the second single off her upcoming album Solar Power, some fans noted that the ballad sounded very similar to “Wild at Heart,” a song off Lana Del Rey’s 2021 album Chemtrails at the Country Club. Both Lorde and Del Rey worked with super-producer Jack Antonoff on the songs, and the fans were getting at a larger criticism of Antonoff’s work: That he dulls or stunts the artists he works with, who tend to be young women, and that the problem has only gotten worse as his profile has grown. Now, speaking with the New York Times, Lorde is defending her work with Antonoff. “I haven’t made a Jack Antonoff record,” Lorde said. “I’ve made a Lorde record and he’s helped me make it and very much deferred to me on production and arrangement. Jack would agree with this. To give him that amount of credit is frankly insulting.”