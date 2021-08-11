Cancel
Waubeka, WI

Dawg House duck race draws a crowd

By Ozaukee Press Editorials
ozaukeepress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dawg House in Waubeka coordinated the Great Dawg House Duck Race on Saturday, Aug. 7. Rubber ducks marked with numbers were available for purchase, then floated down the Milwaukee River before being corralled by kayakers. Prizes were awarded to the buyers of the top finishers. Above, Pat Reichers (right) and Kelsey Wallisch gathered the ducks after the race. At left, spectators watched the duck race from the Cigrand Drive bridge in the rain. Photos by Sam Arendt.

