Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

65 Foods On a Stick You Can Get at the Minnesota State Fair in 2021

By Carly Ross
Posted by 
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together is coming up super quickly. I'm extremely excited to get back to the Minnesota State Fair this year (I'm a huge fan in case you can't tell). In anticipation of the 2021 Minnesota State Fair coming up, I decided to do a little research about all of the food that you can get at the fair ON A STICK. Because that's one thing we love most about the fair, all of the unnecessary food that ends up on a stick for fun!

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The Minnesota State Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Iowa Statekmaland.com

Plenty of new foods to be found at the Iowa State Fair

(Des Moines) -- As the 2021 Iowa State Fair looms, a plethora of new foods are available. Mindy Williamson, Marketing Director for the Iowa State Fair, joined the KMA Morning Show on Thursday to discuss the new options. Last year the Iowa State Fair was postponed due to COVID-19. Williamson...
PoliticsWHEC TV-10

Yes, you can smoke weed at the NY State Fair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC)— The New York State Fair opens Friday, and among the changes this year is something way different, legal marijuana. A fair spokesperson told CNY Central anywhere tobacco use is allowed, adults can smoke weed. Smoking is still banned in fairground buildings or in the open concert venues --but is allowed elsewhere outdoors.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

You Could Get Paid to Eat at the 2021 Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair will officially kick off in Des Moines on August 12th, and one of the most popular reasons people visit the fair is the food. There are 63 new foods being debuted at this summer's fair, plus 69 different foods on a stick that you can try. If you're hoping to taste as many of these items as possible, Pepsi wants to hire you!
Food & DrinksCapital Journal

State fair food judge offers advice to contestants

Pat Berry is in her first year as head of the food contests at the Iowa State Fair, but she is far from a rookie in the Elwell Family Food Center, having been both a competitor and judge. Berry spent nearly 40 years as a nurse at Unity Point in...
Food & Drinkswmay.com

”Feeding Frenzy” To Offer Food Discounts At State Fair

If State Fair time makes you hungry, listen to this. The fair is bringing back the “Feeding Frenzy,” with special reduced prices at select food stands on the grounds each day between 2 and 5pm. The start of the daily discount will be announced each day with the playing of the theme from “Jaws” about 15 minutes before it starts. The theme will play again 15 minutes before the discounts end for the day.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Take Look Inside Minnesota’s Largest Candy Store Southwest Of The Twin Cities

My son Sam and I discovered this huge candy store a few years ago and make a trek down there to get our favorite candy, and take in everything inside. There are vintage and new sodas, all separated by flavor. Meats, cheeses, fresh-baked and frozen pie, mixes, pickled items, coffees, teas, and so much more. You have to give this store a few hours to just look at all the candy, not to mention the other products and the scenery inside the store. If you are lucky, you will see and talk to the owner, who will tell his story.
Wisconsin Statespectrumnews1.com

Products Pavilion highlights Wisconsin foods at State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Most people know the phrase “as American as apple pie,” but here in the Badger State, it's as “Wisconsin as" cheese, cherries, and cranberries. At the Wisconsin Products Pavilion at the Wisconsin State Fair, you can find them all and so much more as a way of showcasing Wisconsin products.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

How Will The Drought Affect Fall Colors In Minnesota?

How will the drought affect Fall Colors in Minnesota this year? By all accounts the Minnesota DNR is predicting that the leaves will be changing colors much earlier than normal. According to a map from the Minnesota DNR the typical timeline for the Northland is mid September to early October. Some areas of Minnesota have already seen leaves changing color already.
Posted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out This Awesome Rental In Northern Minnesota Made With ‘Found’ Wood!

Labor Day is on the way in just a few weeks, so that means for many with kids the end is near for summer vacation, but that doesn't mean you can't plan on some last-minute get-aways especially to places close enough to drive to and spend the weekend. One place that might be on your bucket list this summer still is the North Shore and if you are looking for someplace unique to stay this Airbnb tiny home I found is made with pieces of 'found' wood by one of the owners.
Charitiesmspmag.com

Some State Fair Foods Are Downright Charitable

If you’ve ever made your way through the crowd up to the counter at the Midway Men’s Club, your order is simple: cheeseburger. When one of the MMC volunteers hands you a perfectly hot steamed burger wrapped in paper and you hand them a few bucks, the transaction is nothing short of miraculous—and not just because of that absurdly low price. Part of the miracle is that MMC’s burger is a fundraiser for all the neighborhood youth programs that the club runs on the East Side of St. Paul. Since 1960, the fair’s fueled these charitable initiatives.
Minnesota Statehometownsource.com

Minnesota Valley Transit Authority provides bus service to Minnesota State Fair

The Great Minnesota Get-Together is back this year and Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will offer direct, roundtrip service from the south metro. MVTA’s bus service is a fast, affordable and safe way to travel to and from the fairgrounds. Visitors can enjoy the sights, sounds, smells and food that make Minnesota State Fair one of the most anticipated annual events.

Comments / 0

Community Policy