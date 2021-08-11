Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, PA

1 Dead After Tree Falls On Car In Washington County

Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwphw_0bOsBXxA00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CANTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed after a tree fell on a car in Washington County.

On Wednesday, the Washington County Coroner’s Office said the person was driving a vehicle on Jefferson Avenue when the tree fell and landed on the car.

Another motorist reported the accident, which happened around 2:30 p.m.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments / 0

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Canton, PA
State
Washington State
County
Washington County, PA
Washington County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Washington County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Kdka Tv News Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
New Castle, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Overnight Fire Destroys Duplex In New Castle

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – A home for several people went up in flames overnight in New Castle. A duplex on North Liberty Street caught fire around midnight. While there were concerns people may have been trapped inside, all three people along with their dog made it out safely. Despite the escape, the fast-moving flames destroyed the duplex. The Red Cross is assisting the families that lived inside. The New Castle City Fire Investigator is looking into what started the fire.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Missing Pittsburgh Woman Toni Baker Found Dead Along River Shoreline In New Hampshire

WESTMORELAND, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have identified a body found along a river shoreline in New Hampshire as a Pennsylvania woman who had been missing since July 20. (Photo Credit: Brattleboro Police Department/Facebook) Marine patrol found the body of Toni Baker, 41, of Pittsburgh, on Sunday in a brook off the Connecticut River in Westmoreland. An autopsy determined that her death was accidental, and authorities believe she likely was swept into Partridge Brook by floodwaters last month. Baker had last been seen Aug. 4 in Brattleboro, Vermont. Police said she was not familiar with the area and might have been experiencing a mental health crisis, the Brattleboro Reformer reported. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
New Castle, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Person Hospitalized After New Castle Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating a shooting in New Castle. The shooting happened Monday at the Westview Terrace Housing Project on Beech Street. (Photo: KDKA) One person was taken to hospital, but there’s been no update on their condition. There’s been no word on any possible arrests.
Beaver County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Who Allegedly Stole Police Cruiser And Crashed It In Beaver County Taken Into Custody

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man who allegedly stole a police officer’s cruiser and crashed it has been taken into custody. It was an active crime scene in Independence Township after police say the suspect, Shawnquez Redd, stole an Ambridge Police SUV and crashed it in an embankment before running into the woods on Tuesday. Police looking for a black man with dreadlocks here in the woods in Independence Twp Beaver Co. They say he stole an Ambridge Police SUV & crashed it in an embankment. A perimeter is set up, dogs & drones and a helicopter are helping @KDKA...
Brentwood, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Car Crashes Over Hillside And Through Fence, Into Wall In Brentwood

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BRENTWOOD (KDKA) — Everyone was able to avoid injury when a car went over a hillside, crashing through a fence and a wall in Brentwood on Monday. Brentwood Police, Fire, and EMS were called out to a reported crash with entrapment along Towne Square Way. (Photo Credit: Brentwood EMS) Brentwood EMS says that no one was injured or needed taken to the hospital.
Westmoreland County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Nearly 90 Percent Of People Hospitalized With COVID-19 In Westmoreland County Are Unvaccinated

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The number of COVID-19 patients is beginning to increase in Westmoreland County. According to the CDC, the county joins Allegheny and a host of surrounding counties that moved from “substantial” to “high” COVID-19 transmission. The positivity rate for the county is roughly 6.7 percent, which means new infections are jumping into the double digits on a daily basis. Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox said nearly 90 percent of those hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 have not received any vaccinations. More than 160,000 people in the county are fully vaccinated and 15,743 are partially vaccinated,...
Washington County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

District Judge To Reconsider Case On Potential Gun Range In Washington County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) – An appeals court has gone against a federal judge’s order on a potential gun range in Washington County. The appeals court ruled the federal judge should have thrown out a legal challenge to Robinson Township’s zoning rules. Those rules restrict operations at a gun range in the county to nonprofit entities. This ruling impacts plans one man has to bring back the Greater Pittsburgh Gun Club. He claims the township’s zoning designation keeps his customers from using their guns. Now, the district judge is taking another look at the case.
Zelienople, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Zelienople Borough Police Searching For Suspects In Vandalism Of Zelienople Community Park

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) – Zelienople Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects they say vandalized Zelienople Community Park. Security footage caught the two suspects leaving the park. Photo Credit: The Zelienople Borough Police Department/Facebook They are asking anyone with information to contact police at 724-452-3003, extension 0. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Lawrence County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Accused Of Carjacking 82-Year-Old Woman In Lawrence County Arrested

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — New Castle police arrested a man accused of carjacking an 82-year-old woman. Police say officers were called to the Dollar General store on Center Avenue in West Pittsburg on Aug. 16. The woman told police a man threw her out of her vehicle and drove away. An investigation revealed the suspect as Andrew Mercado from Ellwood City. He was arrested in Chippewa one day later at a Walmart. Police say he also had stolen merchandise on him when arrested. He is facing numerous charges, including robbery of a motor vehicle.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

City Of Pittsburgh Installing Speed Humps Along California Avenue

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Too many people are speeding on one street in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood, so the city is taking steps to stop it. Crews will be installing three speed humps on California Avenue, between Rankin Avenue and Bainton Street. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The city says 94% of drivers exceed the 25-mph speed limit, with most driving more than 40 miles per hour. The project is expected to last through Friday.  
Homestead, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Seek Person’s Identity In Connection With Bar Stabbing Investigation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are asking for help identifying a person who they say was seen leaving a bar in Homestead after a stabbing. Allegheny County Police say Homestead officers responded to 911 calls for a stabbing at the EON Bar and Grill on 8th Avenue last month. (Photo: Allegheny County Police) Police say first responders found a 33-year-old man with puncture wounds to his abdomen. He was taken to the hospital. As part of the investigation, police say security video footage shows a person leaving a bar immediately after the stabbing. They’re asking anyone who recognizes the person or has information about the stabbing to call 1-833-255-8477.
Mckees Rocks, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Five Families In McKees Rocks Displaced After Building Was Condemned

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – Five families living in an affordable housing building in McKees Rocks were forced out of their homes after the building was condemned. A source tells KDKA that another round of heavy rain could bring down the older building. There is water in the foundation and that is causing plenty of problems. It’s a frightening situation that many of those living there say have been there for a while now. Bowed walls, weak floors, and cracked walls are just some of those problems at this Olivia Street building. “See how this gap is here? The wall is...
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In Beaver County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — Police in Beaver County are investigating an early morning shooting in Hopewell Township. A Hopewell Township officer told KDKA a 33-year-old man was shot just after 1:30 this morning on Broadhead Road. Medics and officers treated him at the scene and transported him to the hospital, where he died of his injuries. Beaver County detectives are also helping with the investigation. There is no word currently on any arrests.
South Fayette Township, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

One Person Injured In Rollover Crash On Rt. 50 In South Fayette Twp.

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was injured in a crash along Route 50 on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened in South Fayette Township near Mitchell Street late Sunday afternoon. Police say a 20-year-old man was ejected from a vehicle after it rolled over. (Photo Credit: KDKA) He was rushed to a nearby hospital. There is no word on his condition. Traffic was restricted for several hours.
Butler County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County Man Escapes Through Basement After Trees Crash Through Home

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — Several trees crashed through a man’s home in Butler County on Friday night. Frightening and scary is how the storm was described by the homeowner. After the trees fell and sealed off his doors, the homeowner had to leave through the basement. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “It was loud, it was scary,” homeowner Derek Burns said. “It was a short burst, but it was violent.” Burns said he’s never seen anything like the storm that ripped through his home on Friday night. “All at the same time, they all just fell,” Burns said. Burns said the trees stood for decades but came down in the storm, piercing his roof and almost trapping him inside. “There were trees knocking down both doors. I was able to get out through the basement, but I just couldn’t believe it,” Burns said. By Saturday afternoon, Burns was able to get the trees off the roof. He hopes insurance will cover the damages.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

16-Year-Old Shot Near Party At Mt. Washington Airbnb

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old was shot near a party at an Airbnb in Pittsburgh’s Mt. Washington neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh Police, officers responded to a Shotspotter alert for the 100 block of Secane Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday. Alicia Ohly lives a few doors down from the Airbnb and witnessed the chaos unfold. “I saw the kids up there in the alley, and that’s when I saw the one holding the gun,” said Ohly. “Then they took off once they saw some cars coming and it was the cops.” When officers arrived at...
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

4 Arrested After Drug Bust At Downtown Double Tree Hotel

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, after a drug bust at a hotel downtown. Police say an investigation into the recent rash of violence on the North Side led investigators and SWAT officers to the Double Tree Hotel at Bigelow Square to execute a search warrant just after 1 a.m. Friday. During an initial sweep of the room on the 10th floor, police say large quantities of narcotics and one firearm were out in plain view. They seized six firearms, twelve bricks of heroin, and about $900 in cash. (Photo: Pittsburgh Police) Police say 27-year-old Samuel Mitchell, 26-year-old Dorian Ingram, 22-year-old Kevin Whitely and a juvenile were taken in for questioning. The three adults were then taken to the Allegheny County Jail while the juvenile was taken to Shuman Center.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Investigating After Man Found Shot To Death In Marshall-Shadeland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a home in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. According to police, officers were called out just after 5 a.m. after a Shotspotter alert was issued in the 1300 block of Malden Street. (Photo Credit: Briana Smith) “They found evidence that a possible crime had occurred and they forced entry into the home with a ram,” said Pittsburgh Public Safety Spokesperson Cara Cruz. Police found 39-year-old Ernest Adams, of Pittsburgh, inside with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Roberto Boyzo says he saw Malden Street blocked off and...
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Body Of Missing 3-Year-Old Dwight Dinsmore Found In Allegheny River In Armstrong County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The body of a missing 3-year-old boy in Armstrong County has been found in the Allegheny River. Multiple Law enforcement agencies used boats to search along the Allegheny River in South Buffalo Township near the dam, close to the Leechburg area, on Friday and Saturday for Dwight Dinsmore. Police say the boy went missing from a camping area along the river in Bethel Township. (Photo: NewsChopper2) Due to weather, the search was paused on Friday evening. It resumed on Saturday, when the boy’s body was found. The coroner said Dinsmore was found approximately one mile south of Lock #6 in Bethel Township. His death is being ruled an accident.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Allegheny County Thermal Building Hits The Market

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A prime space in downtown Pittsburgh is on the market. The Pittsburgh Allegheny County Thermal building located on Fort Duquesne Boulevard has generated steam heat for many office buildings for decades. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The asking price for the property was not listed. The two connected brick buildings that overlook the Allegheny River and PNC Park are assessed at $1.8 million dollars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy