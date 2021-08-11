1 Dead After Tree Falls On Car In Washington County
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CANTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed after a tree fell on a car in Washington County.
On Wednesday, the Washington County Coroner’s Office said the person was driving a vehicle on Jefferson Avenue when the tree fell and landed on the car.
Another motorist reported the accident, which happened around 2:30 p.m.
A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
