Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Rapids, IA

Minor injuries in crash totaling trucks

By Jeff Grant
nwestiowa.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK RAPIDS—Only minor injuries were reported in a collision that totaled two vehicles about 8:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, about three miles east of Rock Rapids. Twenty-two-year-old Kaleb Scott Kuyper of Rock Valley was driving south on Indian Avenue when his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup went through the stop sign for Highway 9 and struck the driver’s side of an eastbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brent Johnson of Estherville, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

www.nwestiowa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Rock Valley, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
City
Estherville, IA
City
Rock Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
Local
Iowa Traffic
Rock Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Driving#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Pence slams Biden over 'disasterous' Afghanistan withdrawal

"The Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan is a foreign-policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis," Pence wrote in an op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Pence cited Biden's July remarks that the "Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy