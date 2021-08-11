Minor injuries in crash totaling trucks

ROCK RAPIDS—Only minor injuries were reported in a collision that totaled two vehicles about 8:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, about three miles east of Rock Rapids. Twenty-two-year-old Kaleb Scott Kuyper of Rock Valley was driving south on Indian Avenue when his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup went through the stop sign for Highway 9 and struck the driver’s side of an eastbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brent Johnson of Estherville, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.