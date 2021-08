Sales and marketing software developer Seismic raised $170 million in fresh funding that pushes the fintech’s valuation to $3 billion, the company announced Monday. The latest funding, which brings Seismic’s capital to $270 million raised to date, was announced alongside its acquisition of Lessonly, a venture capital-backed developer of online sales coaching. Seismic touts its services as an enterprise “sales enablement” platform that leverages artificial intelligence and personalized content to create more productive interactions between an adviser and their clients, said Bill Finnegan, managing director of financial services marketing at Seismic.