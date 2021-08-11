Valleywise Health will require COVID-19 vaccination for all employees
Valleywise Health will require all employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 1, a decision that highlights safety as the system’s top priority. “We care for populations hardest hit by the pandemic and we have a responsibility to take every measure possible to ensure the safest care environment,” Steve Purves, President and CEO, said. “The evidence is compelling and clear: Available vaccines are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19, especially the severe illness and death it can cause. Vaccines also reduce the risk people will spread the virus that causes COVID19.”azbigmedia.com
