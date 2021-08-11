Cancel
Public Health

Valleywise Health will require COVID-19 vaccination for all employees

By Michael Gossie
azbigmedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValleywise Health will require all employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 1, a decision that highlights safety as the system’s top priority. “We care for populations hardest hit by the pandemic and we have a responsibility to take every measure possible to ensure the safest care environment,” Steve Purves, President and CEO, said. “The evidence is compelling and clear: Available vaccines are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19, especially the severe illness and death it can cause. Vaccines also reduce the risk people will spread the virus that causes COVID19.”

Public HealthWAMU

Why Are So Many Healthcare Workers Unvaccinated?

Late last year, healthcare workers were among the first to have access to COVID-19 vaccines. Many quickly signed up for their shots, but some did not. Ten months later, a substantial number of healthcare workers across the country remain unvaccinated, by choice. At the end of May, long after vaccines...
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
Healthtalbotspy.org

Choptank Community Health Urges Childhood Immunizations

Choptank Community Health System is recognizing National Immunization Awareness Month this August by urging parents to keep their children current on all vaccinations before the start of the school year. “Immunizations are critical to the health and well-being of our children by preventing diseases that cause harm,” says Choptank Community...
Public HealthPosted by
Minnesota Reformer

Should the unvaccinated be denied health care? — Opinion

The Hippocratic oath requires doctors to treat all patients equally — but what happens when you run out of doctors? This isn’t the first time medical staff and hospital beds have been in short supply during the pandemic. There is, however, something notably different this time. In the early stages of COVID-19, patients overflowed hospitals […] The post Should the unvaccinated be denied health care? — Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Healthmidfloridanewspapers.com

FDOH health survey

Would you like to help the Florida Department of Health identify key health issues in the state?. The department has a survey open until Aug. 31 that is intended to identify “the best way to address those issues and provide a better understanding of the views, needs and opinions of residents in communities across Florida regarding health and health care,” according to FDOH.
Tempe, AZazbigmedia.com

Tempe intensifies efforts to get community vaccinated

Over the next month, the City of Tempe will launch an all-out push to get more eligible people vaccinated against COVID-19 and protect the community. COVID cases across the country —particularly those linked to the highly contagious Delta variant – are increasing and unvaccinated people are at highest risk of hospitalization and death. Tempe wants to focus outreach and vaccination efforts on local areas with low vaccination rates, so the city is rallying with many community partners to host several free rapid testing and vaccination clinics in the coming weeks.
Health Serviceskmuw.org

Feeling The Burnout: Home Health Care Workers And The Pandemic

Health care workers across the country are experiencing burnout as the pandemic drags on. But that burnout isn’t exclusive to the walls of a hospital.Many home health care workers are feeling stressed in no small part due to their agencies cutting staff and pay. Nursing homes in particular have been...
Mental HealthCorbin Times Tribune

MARTINEZ: Health care directive beneficial for anyone

A heath care directive is a legal document that lets you express your health care preferences and, if you wish, designate authority to someone to make care decisions for you if you cannot make them yourself. Some may think this is needed only near the end of life but that’s...
Public Healthhillrag.com

Mayor: Health Care Workers Must Be Vaccinated by Sept. 30

Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt announced that by Sept. 30, 2021 all health care workers in the District of Columbia must receive at least the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The news comes as the COVIDdaily...
Santa Cruz County, CAtpgonlinedaily.com

Delta Stresses Short-Staffed Hospitals

The COVID-19 Delta variant is sweeping across Santa Cruz County, dramatically boosting case counts, spreading faster, responsible for two fatalities, and local hospitals — with staffing down an estimated 20 percent — are nearing capacity in the intensive care units, a worrisome situation for Dr. Gail Newel, the county’s health officer.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Coronavirus cases are rising and so is confusion. Vaccinated people get infected less…but can still get infected. Unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of hospitalizations, yet so many are still somehow so hesitant. Concerned that this is getting out of control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered questions for Bhekisisa and Newzroom Afrika's new collaborative segment Health Hub. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Vail, COrealvail.com

Maintaining high quality health care in Vail

As revealed in a recent survey, Colorado’s healthcare system ranked highly compared to other states, and scored particularly favorably in the outcomes category. This section measures the impact of medical services and interventions on the health of patients, and includes any instances of medical malpractice. As medical systems throughout Colorado perform well, health services in Vail will also be further improved with the opening of a new urgent care facility. Even though the level of care is excellent in the region, there are still opportunities for patients to give feedback on their treatment, and for healthcare providers to keep improving the safety of medical interventions.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.

