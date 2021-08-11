Capital District Sports Women of the Year awards gala honors 12 student-athletes
The 2nd annual Capital District Sports Women of the Year awards gala honored 12 female student-athletes from across the area on Monday night at the G.E. Theater at Proctors. These ladies were chosen from dozens of nominations are were based on academic and athletic achievement as well as community service. The top winners were Clare Howard from Taconic Hills High School and Hallie Glosterman from Russell Sage College. Hear from the winners here.wnyt.com
Comments / 2