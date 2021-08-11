Cancel
Orange County firefighters finish lawn work for elderly man who collapsed while mowing

By Mary Stringini
fox10phoenix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTMINSTER, Calif. - Orange County firefighters went above and beyond the call of duty to help an elderly man who collapsed while mowing his lawn. According to neighbor Steel Morris, 92-year-old Bob Hallett had collapsed while mowing his lawn in Westminster in early August. Another neighbor discovered Hallet, who was unable to get up after his fall and called paramedics. Hallet was transported to the hospital after his collapse.

