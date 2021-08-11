Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Are Not Dating (Sorry, Ross and Rachel Fans)

EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Garelick has been set to direct a sequel to Murder Mystery, with the expectation that Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler will reprise in the Netflix film. There is a script by James Vanderbilt, and Garelick will do a polish. The fast tracked film will shoot in Paris and the Caribbean. Sandler played a cop and Aniston his wife in the original film, in which they went on vacation and got framed for the murder of an elderly rich guy. Garelick scripted The Break-Up, which starred Aniston and Vince Vaughn, and he made his debut as director with The Wedding Ringer,...