PROVIDENCE — Due to the spread of the Delta variant, Brown University is asking students and employees to starting masking up indoors again. In an email obtained by the Globe, Brown President Christina H. Paxson told community members that, effective immediately, masks will be required by all individuals — regardless of their vaccination status — indoors. The only exceptions are if a person is in a private, non-shared space such as a dorm room or office or when they are actively eating.