How technology impacts hiring: What Idahoans need to know

Anyone tuned in to the job market will have seen a lot of discussion about the role technology plays in the hiring process and in particular, the role of artificial intelligence. While it can seem like this would only affect those located in the country’s biggest technology industry hubs — like San Francisco, Austin and New York — Idaho has employers who are using some of the most sophisticated technology that exists in order to attract, shortlist and onboard talent. Companies such as Micron Technology, ADM and WinCo Foods, who collectively employ over 80,000 people, are some of the largest employers hiring in Idaho. Therefore, it is important to know and understand how technology impacts your chances of getting the job you are aiming for.