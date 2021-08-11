Cancel
Bob, Mandi Wright receive ESGR Patriot Award

By IBR Staff
idahobusinessreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFather-daughter duo Bob Wright and Mandi Wright were each awarded the ESGR Patriot Award in early July. Mandi Wright is an owner at Wright Brothers, The Building Company. Bob Wright was a founding member of Wright Brothers, the Building Company. He sold his ownership in 2019 and semi-retired. This is the third time an owner at Wright Brothers received the Patriot Award (Trevor Wright, 2017; Zach Higgins, 2020; Mandi Wright, 2021). The Patriot Award is described as reflecting the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide-range of measures. Bob and Mandi Wright expressed their appreciation for military members in the announcement.

