Caldwell, ID

Anesthesia simulation doesn’t put students to sleep

By Sharon Fisher
idahobusinessreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents interested in job-shadowing nurse anesthetists who have been stymied by COVID-19 and medical privacy laws now have another option: simulations. West Idaho Anesthesia, based in Caldwell, is partnering with West Valley Medical Center on a series of simulations that give students the opportunity to observe and practice giving anesthesia to various kinds of mannequins. The first simulation was ...

