Anesthesia simulation doesn’t put students to sleep

College students taking online classes during the height of the COVID pandemic slept more. U.S. researchers surveyed kids in middle school and high school between October 14th and November 26th, 2020. They found for in-person instructional days, 20.4 percent of middle school and 37.2 percent of high school students reported getting sufficient sleep (at least 9 hours for middle school and at least 8 hours for high school). For students taking online classes, 38.7 percent of middle school and 56.9 percent of high school students reported getting sufficient sleep, but over 62 percent of middle school and more than 81 percent of high school students taking courses online without in-person classes reported getting sufficient sleep. Also, students in both groups got more sleep if they had later school start times. Lead study author Lisa Meltzer adds, “Both inconsistent sleep patterns and not getting enough sleep have negative downstream effects on adolescent health. Thus, it is important for education and health policy makers to consider the consequences of early and variable school start times on sleep for secondary school students.” (EurekAlert!)