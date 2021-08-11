Cancel
Young Rapper YNT Juan Shot & Killed In Hartford, CT

By The Morning Hustle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYet another young and up and coming rapper had his life taken as rapper YNT Juan was shot and killed this past Sunday (August 8) in Hartford, Connecticut. The Courant is reporting that the 17-year-old rapper was found shot dead in a parked car by police officers this past weekend. Born Juan Bautista Garcia, YNT Juan was slowly garnering himself a growing fan base as he had 25,700 IG followers along with 4,000 YouTube followers at the time of his death.

