Young Rapper YNT Juan Shot & Killed In Hartford, CT

A 17-year-old rapper named YNT Juan was shot dead in Hartford, Connecticut on Sunday while he was sitting in his parked car. The young rapper, real name Juan Bautista Garcia, had over 25,000 Instagram followers and nearly 4,000 YouTube views. His most recent video, titled “Power Remix” was released just last week. “He was only 17 years old,” a childhood friend of the MC told HipHopDX. “He never went live on his Instagram to talk about drama, he only went on there to support his friends or promote his music. [He] didn’t even get to graduate school yet.” The circumstances surrounding his death are currently being investigated by the Hartford Police Major Crime and Crime Scene divisions.