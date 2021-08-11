7 Times Karen Huger Served The Girls In Grand Dame Fashion

Christina Milian truly is a triple threat. On top of starring in some of our favorite rom-coms — including her upcoming Netflix film Resort to Love — the 39-year-old has been producing bop after bop since the early 2000s. When she's not showing off her incredible vocals on tracks like "AM to PM" and "Dip It Low," she's bringing the heat with her dance moves. Though her official YouTube account only features a handful of her music videos over the years, you can bet that they are still jam-packed with sexy moments. Get ready to go down memory lane as you watch some of her sexiest music videos over the years.