Buffalo Bills: Predicting how much starters will play in preseason

How much should fans expect to see the starters for the Buffalo Bills against the Detroit Lions?. Under the old four game preseason format, we had years of data that made it relatively easy for us to predict how much the starters would play in any given preseason game. Across the league, the starters played increasingly more from Week 1 to Week 3 of the preseason and then got almost no time at all in the final week. The final week’s rest was to give the starters a rest before the start of the season while also giving the fringe roster guys a chance to make one last impression on coaches before final cut day.