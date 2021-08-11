East Bay Kombucha: Healthy Alternative on Draft

This kombucha bread could not get anymore easy and delicious. It has a crisp crust with a light and fluffy center. If you have ever heard of beer bread, this is similar but made with kombucha. The idea is you don’t have to let the bread rise because the kombucha or beer already has the fermented yeast. All you have to do is mix everything in one bowl and bake it. It is a perfect pairing with soup, salads, chili, any source of protein, literally anything you can think of. My favorite recipes to have with this bread are my tortilla soup or my white chicken chilli. When I was younger my mom had a bread machine and would make homeade bread from a box that kind of tasted like a better version of the sweet Hawaiian rolls. It had this amazing crust with a fluffy middle that just soaked up all the flavors. That bread had to cook all day long! This bread takes just about an hour and a half from start to finish, which is very fast for bread, and reminds me of that bread my mom use to make.