East Bay Kombucha: Healthy Alternative on Draft

No matter what you call it — congee, jook, xi fan, chao, lugaw or another name — nothing says comfort like a steaming hot bowl of meltingly-soft, savory rice porridge. Growing up in San Francisco, I have fond memories of visiting Chinatown on weekend mornings, sometimes sharing family breakfasts of wonton noodle soup; tang jai jook (aka sampan porridge, named after the boats where fishermen once made it), a seafood-laden combination with peanuts, shrimp, dried squid, green onions, and other tasty pork-y morsels); gup dai jook (a classic combination of pork offal parts); preserved egg (sometimes called 1,000-year-old egg) and pork jook; and long, crisp fried youtiao, the donut-like fried dough, that you can order cut into thin rounds to drop into your porridge. My family always liked to get them whole, and we’d pull them apart into jagged pieces to drop into our bowls.
