Barnegat Light Guard Hugh Shields Fares Well at USLA Nationals

Hugh Shields had a big day on South Padre Island, Texas on Aug. 4, competing against some of the best young lifeguards in the country. Invited by the contingent from Monmouth County to be a part of the United States Lifesaving Association National Championships, Shields brought home some medals for his prowess in the open water. Competing in the Under-19 division, Shields won a trio of golds and a silver. South Padre Island is about 8 miles north of the Mexico border along the western edge of the Gulf of Mexico.