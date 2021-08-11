Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monmouth County, NJ

Barnegat Light Guard Hugh Shields Fares Well at USLA Nationals

By David Biggy
thesandpaper.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHugh Shields had a big day on South Padre Island, Texas on Aug. 4, competing against some of the best young lifeguards in the country. Invited by the contingent from Monmouth County to be a part of the United States Lifesaving Association National Championships, Shields brought home some medals for his prowess in the open water. Competing in the Under-19 division, Shields won a trio of golds and a silver. South Padre Island is about 8 miles north of the Mexico border along the western edge of the Gulf of Mexico.

www.thesandpaper.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Barnegat Township, NJ
City
Long Beach Township, NJ
State
Florida State
City
Barnegat Light, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
Monmouth County, NJ
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Declan Burke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Beach Island#Lifeguards#Jones Beach State Park#Usla#Under 19#Del Rrb Beach Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.

Comments / 0

Community Policy