House party, clubbing, night outs, weddings or any other event where the music is the heartbeat; you can count on electronic dance music to get you on the right track. Electronic music or dance music, as it is more commonly called has really grown over the years to become a major part of the DJ and music lover’s world. House music, techno, bass music, deep house, breakbeat, nu-hop, drum & bass, and even electronic pop have all been joined together into one mega sound that has become known as electronic dance music. And if you really love what you’re listening too, you only need to connect to start to listen to all the songs.