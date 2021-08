The Dallas Mavericks will meet the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA Summer League action on Monday from the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The Mavericks will look to their young guns in this one, two players that didn’t get to play in the 2020 Summer League due to its cancellation, look out for Tyrell Terry and Nate Hinton this time around. Meanwhile, the 76ers will look for some production out of Tyrese Maxey as he shined for the team in his rookie season last year.