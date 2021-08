Five-time champion Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the National Bank Open due to a left foot injury. “I have had this issue for a couple of months, as people know,” Nadal said of his injury Tuesday in a statement. “Of course, it is not a happy situation after all the success that I had here in Canada, not being able to play this year after missing a year. It’s a tough one, but that's how it is today. I need to go back and try to find a way to be better again. At the end of the day, for me the most important thing is to enjoy playing tennis. Today, with this pain, I am not able to enjoy it, and I really don't believe that I have the chance to fight for the things that I really need to fight for.”