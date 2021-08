Foo Fighters have come to a decision regarding vaccine requirements for their upcoming shows. According to a report from NME, the band confirmed that concertgoers attending their first-ever Alaskan performances will have to show proof of vaccination, or a negative Covid-19 test, in order to be allowed into the venue. The Foo Fighters are set to play two shows in Anchorage, on August 17 and 19, and one on Aug. 21 in Fairbanks.