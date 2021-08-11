Lee Commission discusses $21 million development, offers hospital update

Rick Muggridge File Photo

LEESBURG — A number of items with potential long-term impacts on development and safety were discussed during the Tuesday meeting of the Lee County Board of Commissioners.

A public hearing was held on a rezoning request by Lanier Engineering Inc. that would change the designation of approximately 24 acres of land from a general commercial district to a multifamily residential district. This change would result in the construction of 123 new apartments in the Oakland Plantation development at an estimated cost of $21 million.

Board Chairman Billy Mathis said that he had seen numbers that indicate that there would be about 13 school-aged children in the new development. Austin Gower, a principal in the development, stated that he was surprised that the number was that low. However, based on the historical data from the company’s completed 288 apartments, that number was correct.

Commissioner George Walls expressed concern over the complex putting a drain on the school system and utilities as well, citing current issues with the water system.

“I’d like to see this put off a year or so until we can get that new well put in,” Walls said. “There’s nothing else we can do to give them more water.”

Gower said he supported having that issue looked at.

Commissioner John Wheaton asked what the estimated timeline for the development would be, and Gower responded that if they started moving forward now it would take about two years to complete.

The commission approved the purchase of two additional USGS gauges, placing one on the Kinchafoonee Creek at Century Road and another on the Muckalee Creek at Forrester Parkway. Data from the gauges will be available on the National Weather Service website. Mathis said the cost for each additional gauge is approximately $7,000 a year.

“The information will not be coming from the county,” Mathis said. “We’re paying to put the gauges in, and the NWS will monitor it and put the data out.”

James Shaw Jr. was appointed to a three-year term on the Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities, and Addictive Diseases Advisory Council, running from through Aug. 31, 2024.

Commissioner Rick Muggeridge provided an update on the North Highland Crossings neighborhood street light project. He said that Sumter EMC had already started the mapping process on their end and that Georgia Power would be doing the same.

“We will get those lights installed, post haste, and hopefully take a bite out of crime, ‘cause we sure need one,” Muggridge said.

In other business, Mathis informed the commission that the county had applied for an extension of its Certificate of Need for the hospital project.

“The state granted an extension,” Mathis said. “And Phoebe (Putney Memorial Hospital) has filed a legal and formal objection to the Lee County citizens building a hospital. So now we have to fight Phoebe’s objection.”

In a related issue, Mathis addressed an online question wanting to know why the County Commission agree to let Phoebe put another business in Lee County.

“That’s a pretty simple answer,” Mathis said. “The County Commission does not approve every single business that comes to the county. As long as a piece of property is zoned correctly for a certain type of business, we don’t have any say if that business goes on that piece of property.

“So we don’t, as a county commission approve every business. We can’t do that. The property was zoned properly and the business is being built there. We don’t have any control over that in the county. So it’s not a situation where we approve every single business.”